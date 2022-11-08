Livestream: Allen Media Group presents ‘Black America Must Vote’ live election night coverage

TheGrio's April D. Ryan, Natasha S. Alford and Marc Lamont Hill will host the two hours of live coverage — available on theGrio.com and theGrio Politics YouTube channel — from Washington, D.C., New York and Philadelphia.

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, which owns theGrio, will provide extensive, one-of-a-kind coverage of the midterm elections beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 8.

“Black America Must Vote” is a two-hour live, cross-platform, election-night coverage event from and for Black voters. The segment aims to be a revolutionary alternative to conventional election coverage.

Politicians, activists and organizers will also be featured, including U.S. Reps. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas and Michele Rayner, D-Fla. Award-winning journalist Sophia A. Nelson, a contributing editor to theGrio; Alencia Johnson, a former executive at Planned Parenthood, and Andre Perry, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, will also be among those featured.

“The importance of informed Black voters cannot be minimized nor underestimated,” Allen, AMG’s founder, CEO and chairman said in a statement. “Too many issues — including women’s reproductive health, prison reform, climate change, education and access to capital — all disproportionately impact Black people.”

Alford, a senior correspondent, will provide real-time election updates and results, while Ryan — theGrio’s White House correspondent — will interview guest politicians. Hill will speak with voters, activists and students at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

The livestream will focus on first-time voters and their viewpoints, originating from election watch parties at Texas Southern University and Alabama A&M University. Additionally, there will be special programming on the crucial U.S. Senate contests in Georgia between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker, as well as in Florida, where Democratic Rep. Val Demmings is running against Republican Sen. Marco Rubio.

“We need to inform and empower Black voters to help close the economic and social disparities and news coverage and perspectives from trusted sources like theGrio are crucial in creating an informed Black electorate,” Allen said.

Here’s what to expect tonight on our live election night show:

7-7:30 p.m.

Key results from theGrio Vice President of Digital Content Natasha S. Alford

An inside look at the Senate races in Georgia and Florida, featuring Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock against Republican candidate Herschel Walker, and Democratic Rep. Val Demings challenging Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, respectively

TheGrio White House correspondent April Ryan interviews Rep. Michele Rayner, D-Fla.

Marc Lamont Hill interviews theGrio columnist Michael Harriot

7:30-8 p.m.

Marc Lamont Hill interviews the Brookings Institution Senior Fellow Andre Perry

April Ryan interviews co-founder and president of Higher Heights Glynda C. Carr

Live looking at the HBCU watch parties on the campuses of Alabama A&M University and Texas Southern University

8-9 p.m.

More key results with Natasha Alford

April Ryan interviews U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas

Marc Lamont Hill interviews with theGrio’s Christina Greer and former Planned Parenthood executive Alencia Johnson

April Ryan interviews author and journalist Sophia Nelson

Another live look at the watch parties on the campuses of Texas Southern University and Alabama A&M University

Visit theGrio’s election page for more information.

