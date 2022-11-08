Viola Davis to play U.S. president in Amazon Studios film, ‘G20’

The Oscar-winning actress will also produce the action-thriller.

Viola Davis is going from playing the first lady of the United States to the president of the United States. She will star as the commander-in-chief in the forthcoming Amazon Studios film, “G20.”

Davis will also produce the action-thriller, according to Deadline. “G20” will follow Davis’ President Taylor Sutton who is caught in the middle of a terrorist takeover of the annual G20 summit. Using her statecraft and military experience, Sutton must protect her fellow leaders, her family, and the world.

Amazon Studios helms and develops the film with MRC Film. Patricia Riggen is the director and Noah and Logan Miller wrote the screenplay to which Caitlin Parrish and Erica Weiss made revisions.

Viola Davis is set to portray the U.S. president in the forthcoming Amazon Studios film, “G20.” (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering)

“Viola is truly a one-of-a-kind talent both in front of and behind the camera, and we can’t wait to watch her bring the dynamic character that is President Sutton to life,” Julie Rapaport, head of movies at Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “We look forward to working with the incredible filmmaking team and our partners at MRC Film to deliver this exciting movie to our Prime Video audience around the world.”

Earlier this year, the Oscar-, Emmy- and Tony Award-winning actress portrayed Michelle Obama in the Showtime biographical anthology series “The First Lady.” The series also featured Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt and Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford.

Davis has another Prime Video project in the works. She is slated to star in director Ben Affleck’s untitled Nike drama. Additionally, she is still riding high, thanks to the current box office hit, “The Woman King,” which has grossed more than $90 million worldwide since its September release.

“G20” will premiere worldwide on Prime Video, making it available in more than 240 countries and territories.

