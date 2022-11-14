Keke Palmer to make ‘SNL’ debut, with SZA as musical guest

The multitalented performer and Grammy Award-winning artist will both take the "Saturday Night Live" stage on Dec. 3.

Loading the player...

“Saturday Night Live” is about to get the Keke Palmer treatment. That’s right, the actress-singer-“Password” host is set to make her debut helming the popular sketch comedy show next month. SZA will join her as its musical guest.

The show announced the line-up Saturday night during its most recent live “SNL,” an episode featuring comedian Dave Chappelle, sharing their typical picture of colored index cards with pending hosts’ names on them. An excited Palmer herself shared the clip on social media, writing to her followers on Instagram: “I can’t wait …The stage awaits @nbcsnl 😍😍.”

She will take the stage at 30 Rockefeller Plaza on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Keke Palmer speaks onstage at Teen Vogue Summit 2022 at Goya Studios Saturday in Los Angeles. The popular singer-actress-“Password” host is set to make her debut helming “Saturday Night Live” next month. (Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Teen Vogue)

The former child star also tweeted about the opportunity, thanking her fans specifically for their support, saying ” Y’all got y’alls wish,” and adding, “I’m so excited for usss yalllllll, couldn’t do it without you.”

Palmer’s “SNL” hosting announcement comes during an exciting year for her. The hostess of revived game show “Password” since August, she is also fresh off an acclaimed performance in one of the biggest films of the year, Jordan Peele’s “Nope.” She also was a judge on the third season of HBO’s popular competition series, “Legendary,” is a leading voice on the animated “Big Mouth” spin-off series, “Human Resources,” and also launched her own podcast, “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer.”

SZA’s involvement that night also thrilled her fans, as the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter is gearing up to drop her next project nearly six years after the release of her debut, “Ctrl.”

“Can’t believe this is happening lmao,” the “All the Stars” singer wrote Sunday in her caption on Instagram. “I plan on acting a f–king fool. See you soon New York.”

SZA performs on stage during Global Citizen Festival 2022: Accra on Sept. 24, 2022, in Accra, Ghana. (Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

The announcement caused both Palmer and SZA to trend on Twitter, with fans tweeting out their excitement regarding the match-up, one calling it a perfect night of “Black girl magic.” Check out some of the notable tweets below:

Keke keeps winning. #SNL https://t.co/DXwNELIVrX — K E M P I R E 🐘 (@TheKempire) November 13, 2022

KEKE and SZA on SNL is the unambiguous BLACK GIRL magic we deserve on our tvs! — Kimberly Nichole (@KimNicky) November 14, 2022

Keke hosting and Sza performing… SNL got me again pic.twitter.com/o49R2LY9EB — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) November 13, 2022

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!