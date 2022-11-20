Tiffany Cross lawyers up, seeks answers on dismissal from MSNBC: report

Cross is reportedly seeking a case against network president Rashida Jones, who Cross suspects may have been motivated to make the decision due to a personal vendetta, reports say.

Tiffany Cross is demanding answers after her abrupt dismissal from MSNBC earlier this month.

The former host of the popular Saturday morning political series “The Cross Connection” is teaming up with attorney Bryan Freedman, whose resume includes several high-profile disputes between national television networks and Black talent, Page Six reported on Friday.

Tiffany Cross attends EBONY Power 100 at Milk Studios Los Angeles on Oct. 29 in Los Angeles. MSNBC has reportedly cut ties with Cross, the popular host of “The Cross Connection,” its two-hour Saturday morning show. (Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for EBONY MEDIA GROUP)

Per the outlet, Cross is seeking a case against network president Rashida Jones, who she suspects may have been motivated to make the firing decision as a result of a personal vendetta.

Jones reportedly “called Tiffany directly and said they won’t be renewing her contract, effective immediately,” as quoted by the outlet.

“The lawyers have been in touch. She wants to know why she got fired,” an anonymous source told Page Six.

Freedman previously represented Gabrielle Union following her exit from “America’s Got Talent” amid claims of workplace diversity issues. He also represented Sage Steele in her lawsuit against ESPN for “selective enforcement” of free speech policies.

When MSNBC suddenly ended Cross’ contract on Nov. 4 after roughly two years on the air, speculation arose that Cross’ relationship with the network deteriorated because of her numerous refutations of statements made by show hosts on other networks. Both NBC News and MSNBC said that Cross’ analysis did not meet their standards, as previously reported by theGrio.

The program was MSNBC’s highest-rated weekend show and the viewing audience was more than 35% Black, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The anonymous source told Page Six that MSNBC has previously maintained relationships with multiple anchors who have been involved in controversies, some of them earning promotions from the network.

“What’s the business case for letting her go? Brian Williams lied and they brought him back. Joe [Scarborough] and Mika [Brzezinski] had a [romance], and they expanded their hours and paid them more money. Many people in the business feel like [Cross] was made an example out of,” the source told the outlet.

Representatives of Cross and MSNBC did not provide comment to Page Six regarding the dispute.

