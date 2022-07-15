Reality Roundup: Porsha Williams joins Ultimate Girls Trip 3

Over at "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," Jen Shah pleads guilty to fraud more than a year after her arrest.

From Porsha Williams returning to “The Real Housewives” world to big changes coming to the “Dancing with the Stars” team, theGrio is back with your Reality Roundup for the week.

Porsha Williams attends the Mary J. Blige Album Release Party For “Good Morning Gorgeous” on Feb. 10, 2022 at The Classic Cat in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Welcome Back, Porsha

Not even a year after she announced her exit from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Williams is once again appearing as a Real Housewife, this time miles away from the peach state. The third season of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” — which chronicles goings-on when Real Housewives from various cities come together on a weeklong vacation — is about to start production. Williams will appear alongside stars from Potomac, Miami and other venues.

According to a report from People, the third season is set to begin filming on July 18 in Thailand. Joining Williams are Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard Bassett of “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” Heather Gay and Whitney Rose from “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” Alexia Neopla and Marysol Patton from “The Real Housewives of Miami” and Leah McSweeney from “The Real Housewives of New York.” Originally, Tinsley Mortimer of “The Real Housewives of New York” was set to attend the trip before pulling out of the production, leaving room for Williams to join.

Currently, the second season of “RHUGT” is streaming on Peacock and it features Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks and other Real Housewives on a wild week at Dorinda Medley’s Bluestone Manor in the Berkshires of Massachusetts. Check out a clip from the series below:

Dancing with the Stars

Alfonso Ribeiro will co-host “Dancing with the Stars” alongside Tyra Banks. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

“Dancing with the Stars” is gearing up for its 31st season on Disney+. Joining Tyra Banks as co-host of the popular competition series is Alfonso Ribeiro, a reunion of the two personalities years after they appeared on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

As theGrio previously reported, Banks took to instagram to celebrate Ribeiro’s new job, sharing a throwback picture of them on the classic ’90s sitcom. She wrote, “So excited to finally reveal this! I’m reuniting with a very special someone I worked with when I was just 19 years old! @TheRealAlfonsoRibeiro is joining me in the @DancingWithTheStars ballroom as my co-host on @DisneyPlus! I can’t wait to stream live & have crazy fun w/ him!”

Jen Shah pleads guilty

The saga of Jen Shah continues. As theGrio previously reported, Shah of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” has made headlines since she was arrested in 2021 for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. This week, however, there was a significant development in her case when she pled guilty in a Manhattan, New York court.

According to NBCNews, the reality TV star “agreed to forfeit $6.5 million and to pay restitution up to $9.5 million and faces a sentence of up to 14 years in prison.”

Shah’s attorney Priya Chaudhry said in a statement obtained by the outlet, “Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line. She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed. Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends, and supporters.”

Currently the third season of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” is in production and features Shah. Bravo has yet to announce a release date for the third season.

Shah is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 28, according to People.

