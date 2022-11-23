Black-owned Black Friday deals

A breakdown of all the Black Friday sales for some of our favorite Black-owned brands.

Grab your laptops, tablets and phones because it’s time to shop the virtual Black Friday sales. Thanks to technology and how widespread virtual shopping has become in this post-pandemic life, Black Friday shopping has become a virtual event spanning the weekend. While this transition has allowed consumers to spend from the comfort of their homes, navigating the plethora of deals can sometimes feel overwhelming.

As previously reported by theGrio, most brands and retailers kicked off their holiday savings earlier this month. So, as you check out those brands for their updated deals, we’ve rounded up an additional set of bargains to make your holiday season shopping a little bit easier.

Designer Chari Cuthbert’s jewelry line mixes minimalist and unique designs for “women who appreciate simplicity but demand luxury.”

When: Nov. 18 – Nov. 27

Discount: 20% sitewide

No code necessary

The Black-founded hair care brand has everything you need, from deep conditioners to hair growth gummies.

When: Nov. 21 – Nov. 29

Discount: Bestseller products available for $6.99

From press-on nails to nail care, Pear Nova offers luxury, healthy nail products that allow for a salon-grade experience at home.

When: Nov 21. – Nov. 30

Discount: Up to 40% off sitewide

Cloth & Paper designs minimalist and practical planners, stationery, and organizational tools to help you map out all of life’s moments.

Discount: 25% off sitewide, daily freebies, new releases, leather bundles, exclusive VIP perks, and more!

When: Early access begins at 3 p.m. EST on Nov. 23

All access begins 5 p.m. EST on Nov. 24

Founded by a team of scientists and dermatologists, Raf Five produces acne-fighting skin care products infused with pharmaceutical-grade CBD.

When: Nov. 25 – Nov. 28

Discount: 40% off sitewide and a free gift with a purchase

Code: HOLIDAY40

Founded by a retired OB-GYN and pediatric nurse, My Mommy Wisdom is a cruelty-free line of products for pregnant women and newborns.

When: Nov. 25

Discount: 40% off sitewide

When: Nov. 26

Discount: 30% off sitewide

When: Nov 27. – Nov. 28

Discount: 20% off sitewide

Be Rooted is a stationery brand that combines organization, art and affirmations to encourage consumers to “explore their inner muse” and celebrate themselves.

When: Nov. 25 – Nov. 27

Discount: 25% off

Code: GIVETHANKS25

When: Nov. 28

Discount: BOGO 50% off

The formula behind Good Molecules products is very simple, good skin care at a reasonable price that helps you “see a difference in your skin.” For Black Friday this year, the brand is hosting a multi-day virtual Black Friday Festival that includes receiving 25% off sitewide, 30% off on bundles and further deals on select items.

$15 SKIN CARE MINI-FRIDGE DROPS ($60 value) at:

Thursday, Nov. 24, 12 p.m. PT

Friday, Nov. 25, 10 a.m. PT

Monday, Nov. 28, 10 a.m. PT

FREE GIFT WITH A $50 PURCHASE:

Saturday, Nov. 26 – Pineapple Exfoliating Powder

Sunday, Nov. 27 – Glycolic Exfoliating Toner

This inclusive makeup brand creates products for people who have felt underrepresented, unseen or ignored by other beauty brands, and creates “an inclusive world of beauty with no boundaries.”

When: Nov. 25 – Nov. 28

Discount: 40% off sitewide (excluding holiday palettes and kits)

The technology behind Baobab’s clothing makes it a staple for anyone’s wardrobe. Mixing functionality, quality and fashion, this Black-owned menswear brand has created a shirt “resistant to stains, odors, wrinkles, fading, collar curling, and fabric shrinking.”

Early Access Black Friday

Discount: 15% or 18% when your purchase three items

Code: ‘Grateful’

Inspired by the proverb “I am because we are,” the brand Ubuntu Life creates sustainable, high-quality, handmade products that also provide employment for the Maai Mahiu community in Kenya.

Discount: Up to 50% off

