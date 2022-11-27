13 Black-owned brands to shop and save on this Cyber Monday

Whether shopping for yourself or someone else, these Cyber Monday deals from Black-owned brands will make the most of your holiday spending.

Not up for braving the crowds this post-Thanksgiving weekend? Prepare your thumbs, charge your laptops and get cozy because Cyber Monday is almost here!

Photo: AdobeStock

Cyber Monday is prime time to empty out those online shopping carts that have been full for weeks. Shop for everything from clothing to beauty and beyond in the comfort of your own home. Whether or not you’re buying gifts, the once-a-year deals are often unbeatable, so take advantage of every sale possible.

During your online shopping spree, here are 13 Black-owned brands to keep in mind—and in your virtual carts.

Keep It Naturally (KIN) Apparel is a Black woman-owned brand made specifically for natural hair. Founded by Philomina Kane, who some may know as Naturally Philo on Youtube, this collection of satin-lined hoodies and accessories is geared toward protecting one’s hair, promoting inclusivity, and ensuring comfortability for all hair textures and styles.

Visit the KIN Apparel website for 50 percent off of the brand’s colorful thin hoodies, airport sets, and scrunchies, 40 percent off of bucket hats, 35 percent off of pillowcases and car headrest covers, 25 percent off of thick hoodies, fall hoodies, and KIN’s crop hoodie collection, 20 percent off of beanies, and free shipping on all orders over $150.

Launched by Darnell Henderson in 2004, H.I.M-istry Naturals is a skincare line built for men. The idea to create the company came to Henderson during his time in the U.S. Navy. The daily shaving requirements and physical demands took a toll on his skin, which led him to notice the need for men’s skincare offerings. He returned home, researched as much as possible, and worked with chemists and skin experts to curate a line to especially meet the needs of men. Now, men can find anything from beard care to body care on the H.I.M-istry Naturals website.

Alerting anyone in the natural hair community! Whether you’re transitioning back into wearing your natural texture or you’re a veteran naturalista, this sale is for you.

Mielle Organics, founded by Monique Rodriguez, is a Black-woman-founded natural hair and skin care brand made for everyone. Since its Advanced Hair Formula dropped in 2014, the brand has been able to expand to include 10 different collections.

Although some exclusions apply, the majority of Mielle Organics’ product line is on sale for $6.99 on its website.

Ashli Goudelock brings a spa-like experience to the comfort of women’s homes with The Tsuri Company. Inspired by her own experiences and interests, Goudelock wanted to help women who are struggling through life, suffering in silence, and forgetting to attend to the things that they need. The company focuses on helping women understand the importance of self-care with all-natural and cruelty-free products.

Visit The Tsuri Company’s website for sitewide sales this cyber weekend.

Autumn Adeigbo creates fashionable clothing with bold colors for women who dare to be different. Adeigbo’s company operates as eco-friendly as possible from sourcing to delivery because she is someone who embraces sustainability. Each item is made-to-order to minimize fabric waste, excessive manufacturing, and surplus stock. As a Black woman business owner, she strives to positively impact the lives of women across cultures. She not only makes women feel beautiful in their clothes but also uses female-owned production facilities and provides global artisans with fair wages.

Autumn Adeigbo is offering a 30 percent discount sitewide.

Launched in December 2015, Anya Lust is all about romance, sensuality and femininity. Each piece of lingerie is designed to encourage women to live freely and embrace the prospect of exploring new things. The New York-based luxury brand aims to inspire women and couples to live passionately and love deeply.

Get 15 percent off of everything on the Anya Lust website using the code ROMANCE.

The Lip Bar is a vegan makeup brand created to stock the beauty shelves with more pigmented and darker colors for Black women. Founded and owned by women of color, this popular brand started off with vibrant lipstick colors and expanded to include all beauty must-haves.

The Lip Bar is offering savings of up to 50 percent off sitewide this cyber weekend.

The Honey Pot is feminine care by women for women. After facing bacterial vaginosis for several months, creator and co-founder Bea Dixon had a dream that would change her life forever. She envisioned a product that would heal herself, and that vision became the driving force of The Honey Pot.

This Cyber Weekend, buy two products and get one free. In addition, The Honey Pot is shipping all orders over $50 for free.

Rihanna saw a need in the beauty industry and aimed to fill it with Fenty Beauty and Skin, curating a wide range of colors to match a variety of skin tones and creating formulas for all skin types. Overall, the upcoming Super Bowl performer just wants everyone to have fun with makeup, try different things, and protect their skin.

This cyber weekend, Fenty Beauty & Skin products are 25 percent off and Fenty Faves are up to 60% off. All orders over $65 include a free two-piece set and those over $100 include a three-piece set.

Another Rihanna-owned brand redefines what it means to be sexy with items that match every mood, every price point, and every body type. Savage X Fenty aims to make everyone feel and look good offering a range of items from everyday wear to more provocative pieces.

For Cyber Weekend, save up to 70 percent sitewide on Savage X Fenty.

The perfect skincare line for all diverse melanated skin tones. Founded in 2018 by Dorian Renaud, Buttah Skin products target everyday skin problems, such as dryness, discoloration, oiliness, and blemishes. It blends nature and science to create the best formulations to create the most radiant results for both men and women.

By using the code FRIDAY20, save 20 percent on all Buttah Skin products.

Öfuurë is an African fashion brand that launched in 2015 with the purpose of creating versatile pieces for the everyday queen. Through the use of bright colors and beautiful African patterns, the company aims to make every woman feel like royalty.

This cyber weekend shop Öfuurë for up to 80 percent off all items.

Bolden Skincare is a line made for and by Black women. Co-founders Chinelo and Ndidi use the best ingredients possible to achieve their mission: embolden women around the world. They believe true beauty comes from feeling good in the skin that you are in and use their formulas to empower women to celebrate their natural beauty around the world.

By using the code BF30, save 30 percent on all Bolden Skincare.

Kayla Grant is a multimedia journalist with bylines in Business Insider, Shondaland, Oz Magazine, Prism, Rolling Out and more. She writes about culture, books and entertainment news. Follow her on Twitter: @TheKaylaGrant.