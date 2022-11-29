10 Black-owned brands to gift the fashion-focused this season

Shopping for a shopaholic? Here's a Black-owned guide to gifting the fashion-obsessed loved ones in your life.



Everyone has that one extravagant person in their lives. That person who always shows up fashionably late and dressed to the nines no matter the occasion. Whether that’s your bougie auntie or the Beyoncé of your friend group, we’ve hunted down an array of unique and chic gifts for the fashion gurus on your list this year.

10 fashion gifts from Black brands to give this season. (Photo: Getty Images)

From eyewear to apparel and accessories, any of these items could make the perfect gift or stocking stuffer this holiday season. And guess what? They’re all Black-owned!

STRIPT

Photo: STRIPT Official

Sometimes the most stylish outfits are built with a good basic. STRIPT offers high-quality bodysuits with women’s bodies in mind. Each designed with a four-way stretch compression fabric, STRIPT’s versatile bodysuits are a wardrobe staple available in a variety of silhouettes in sizes XS–4XL.

LORVAE

Photo: Lorvae

Founded by legacy YouTuber and influencer De’arra Taylor, Lorvae’s sunglasses elevate any look and help anyone “exude [their] inner baddie on any day.” The brand’s female-led team prides itself on creating durable, high-quality products that embody “self-expression, individuality, and creativity.”

OMA THE LABEL

Photo: Oma The Label

When you look good, you feel good. And Neumi Anekhe, the founder of Oma The Label, creates jewelry and bodysuits for those who approach fashion with intentionality and mindfulness. While challenging industry standards, Oma The Label produces unique, reasonably priced, quality pieces that stand out in anyone’s jewelry collection.

MARSHEA CHANEL SQUARED

Photo: Marshea Chanel Squared

For someone “who doesn’t need an occasion to get fly,” Marshea Chanel Squared, founded by Marshea Walton, is not the average “Instagram boutique.” Walton prides herself on building strong relationships with her clientele and producing unique, stylish pieces she would wear herself.

IRREGULAR EXPOSURE

Photo: Irregular Exposure

What’s better than a luxury? Black-owned luxury. Irregular Exposure is a ready-to-wear luxury women’s brand that makes statement pieces to elevate any wardrobe. Aiming to make art wearable, Irregular Exposure pieces are guaranteed to turn heads.

SUCRE JEWELRY

Photo: Sucre Couture

Paying homage to the “fashionable culture of Black women,” Sucre Couture is a lifestyle and jewelry brand. With a mix of classic and daring pieces, the brand’s raw and uncut style makes each piece suitable and alluring to anyone’s style.

ELISA JOHNSON

Photo: Elisa Johnson

Designed by Magic Johnson’s daughter Elisa Johnson, this eponymous brand offers a collection of stylish eyewear. With each frame expressing the juxtaposition between classic and current and luxury and street style, Elisa Johnson’s designs are timeless additions to anyone’s eyewear collection.

AMINAH ABDUL JILLIL

Photo: Aminah Abdul Jillil

Explore new heights with a pair of Aminah Abdul Jillil shoes. Since its launch in 2021, the luxury shoe brand has become known for its bold yet feminine designs. The brand’s hyper-feminine silhouettes make the perfect gift for those who like to strut in style.

AMA NWOKE

Photo: Ama Nwoke

Ama Nwoke is an apparel and accessory brand challenging fashion norms designed for the modern woman. These brightly colored and tailored pieces take “brilliant concepts of femininity and mold them into clothing that boldly represents the fearlessness” of women.

BRANDON BLACKWOOD

Photo: Brandon Blackwood

Both trendy and timeless, Brandon Blackwood is a new must-have in everyone’s handbag collection. The Brooklyn-based brand uses ethically sourced materials to create affordable luxury bags that cater to everyone.

