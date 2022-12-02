Al Roker rehospitalized due to blood clot complications

Roker was first admitted to the hospital in mid-November with a blood clot in his leg that had traveled to his lungs.

Al Roker is in the hospital for a second time for complications with blood clots, but he’s reportedly in good spirits.

According to Yahoo! News, Roker’s “Today” co-anchor Hoda Kotb updated the weatherman’s health during Thursday’s broadcast and said he and his family appreciate the love and support he’s received.

“It was wonderful hosting the [Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade], but of course, we all wish that Al could have been with us,” said Kotb, Yahoo reported. “But due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he’s in very good care. He’s resting, and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him.”

Roker was first admitted to the hospital in mid-November “with a blood clot in my leg” that had traveled to his lungs. He was discharged on Thanksgiving Day, only to be rushed back the very next day for minor issues.

The weatherman missed the Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years because of his health complications. Still, he tuned in to support co-anchors Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, sharing a photo of himself watching the program on his social media channels.

According to Kotb, she and Craig Melvin had a FaceTime check-in with Roker during the parade, during which time he gave them a “big thumbs up.”

The weatherman also had to skip this year’s Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller Center in New York on Nov. 30 as a result of his health problems.

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been,” Roker shared via Instagram on Nov. 18, theGrio previously reported.

Roker went on to describe his hospital stay and express his gratitude. “After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery,” he added. “Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon.”

