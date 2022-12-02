Kanye West praises Hitler on ‘InfoWars’: ‘I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis’

A former business executive for West claimed the artist fostered a toxic work atmosphere in part due to his "obsession" with Adolf Hitler.

Loading the player...

Kanye West has placed himself at the center of further criticism after praising Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in an interview with far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

According to The Washington Post, a week after he dined with former president Donald Trump and white nationalist Nick Fuentes, the rapper and fashion designer now known as Ye voiced his love and support for Hitler and Nazis during an interview on “InfoWars.”

“I like Hitler,” West told Jones, according to The Post. He added, “I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis.”

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House with President Donald Trump in October 2018. (Photo: Evan Vucci/AP, File)

The discussion with Jones centered on the meal West and Fuentes, who also appeared on “InfoWars,” had with Trump on Nov. 23. The dinner took place one week after the twice-impeached president announced his bid for 2024.

The interview highlighted Trump’s long-standing associations with, and refusal to disavow completely, celebrities known for promoting hate speech and unfounded conspiracy theories.

Top Republican officials blasted Trump for dining with two of the nation’s most prominent antisemites in the days following the meal.

Following his remarks on Jews and Nazis in recent months, West lost billions of dollars in endorsement deals and fell from Forbes’ list of billionaires, according to theGrio.

During Thursday’s show, Jones told West he’s not a Nazi and doesn’t deserve to be demonized or called one.

“Well,” West replied, “I see good things about Hitler,” The Post reported.

Hitler and the Nazis were “responsible for the mass murder of 6 million Jews and millions of other victims,” according to a tweet from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in response to Jones’ program, The Post reported.

Political figures and Jewish advocacy groups issued sharp rebukes in response to West’s remarks on the show.

“Kanye West’s anti-Semitic comments today were disgusting,” Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-Iowa) said via Twitter, The Post reported. “His pattern of anti-Semitic behavior is unacceptable and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. We must call out this hateful rhetoric and root out anti-Semitism wherever it rears its ugly head.”

Rabbi Rick Jacobs, president of the Union for Reform Judaism, one of the largest Jewish groups in North America, said, “I never imagined this would be the day-to-day reality of our world,” The Post reported.

Twitter suspended West’s access to the social media platform in October after he declared he would “go death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE,” according to Politico.

Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York, a Jewish Republican who unsuccessfully ran for governor this year, heavily condemned West’s remarks, calling him “bad news.”

“Kanye West is a deranged antisemite,” Zeldin told Politico in a statement. “I want absolutely nothing to do with that lunatic. He’s totally bad news.”

Still, some people might not be surprised by West’s admiration for Hitler, given his controversial behavior across social media and beyond.

According to CNN, several former associates said the artist has always been fascinated by Hitler and at one point wanted to name an album after the Nazi leader. A former business executive for West claimed the artist fostered a toxic work atmosphere in part due to his “obsession” with Hitler.

“He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people,” a source claimed, CNN reported.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!