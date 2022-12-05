Netflix reveals ‘Harry & Meghan’ full-length trailer and release date

The first volume of the highly anticipated docuseries from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex premieres Dec. 8 on Netflix.

In just a few days, “Harry & Meghan” will finally debut on Netflix. The streamer has officially announced the premiere dates for the two volumes of the highly anticipated docuseries from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The film will chronicle their love story, highly publicized “step back” from the royal family and more.

As theGrio previously reported, Netflix released the first clips from the project last week, finally releasing the title for the documentary and a few glances at the format, including personal interviews from the couple themselves. Now, the official trailer gives an even more specific glance at the series, which will release in two parts with the first premiering Dec. 8.

Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Courtesy of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Credit: Netflix

The intense trailer kicks off with Harry reflecting on the past few years, saying, “It’s really hard to look back on it now and go, ‘What on earth happened?'” Ruminating on his royal family as well as the relentless tabloid attacks on Markle and himself, he says, “There’s a hierarchy of the family. You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories.” He adds, “It’s a dirty game.”

The trailer also uses footage of the Prince’s late mother, Princess Diana, who was also harassed by the British media for years, as well as his sister-in-law Kate Middleton. “I realized, they’re never going to protect you,” Markle states in the clip.

The trailer ends with Harry stating, “No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.” Watch the clip below:

Per the official description from Netflix, the project is an “unprecedented six-part documentary series that explores the span of their relationship, from the early days of the couple’s courtship to the challenges and controversies that prompted them to step back from the royal family.”

“The series includes interviews with family and friends who’ve never spoken publicly about the couple’s relationship before, as well as historians and journalists who dissect how media influenced Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the royal family and the Commonwealth at large,” the synopsis concludes.

“Harry & Meghan” Volume I (episodes 1–3) will debut on Dec. 8 and Volume II (episodes 4–6) on Dec. 15, all on Netflix.

