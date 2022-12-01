Netflix debuts Meghan Markle and Prince Harry docuseries trailer

The highly anticipated Netflix docuseries is set to drop this month; in the trailer, Meghan suggests people hear the couple's story "from us."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are telling their own story. Netflix has officially dropped the trailer for the long-awaited docuseries following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after their highly publicized “step back” from the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Photo by Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The upcoming series, titled “Harry & Meghan,” is set to drop on an unannounced date this December and is already described by the streamer as a “Netflix Global Event,” as all eyes have been on the royal couple for the past few years. Per a description released by Netflix, the show will explore, “the span of their relationship, from the early days of the couple’s courtship to the challenges and controversies that prompted them to step back from the royal family.”

The synopsis continues, “The series includes interviews with family and friends who’ve never spoken publicly about the couple’s relationship before, as well as historians and journalists who dissect how media influenced Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the royal family and the Commonwealth at large.”

The trailer centers on many images of the royal couple, from their major paparazzi shots while fulfilling their royal duties, to intimate, never-before-seen romantic shots of the two, all while Harry and Meghan narrate. When asked by a producer why they decided to make this documentary, Harry replies, “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors. I had to do everything I could to protect my family.”

“When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” Meghan asks at the end of the clip. The project is directed by Emmy Award-winning and two-time Oscar nominee Liz Garbus. Watch the emotional trailer below:

This documentary comes, of course, after the couple’s highly publicized sit-down with Oprah Winfrey back in 2021, which was a ratings smash for CBS. In it, the couple divulged never-before-discussed details surrounding their pull-back from their royal duties, including racism hurled at Markle and the couple’s then-unborn sun Archie, her struggle with depression while being in “The Firm” and Harry’s own fears for his family.

The trailer also comes amid new revelations regarding Meghan’s time in the royal family, as Neil Basu, the former Counterterrorism Head for the Metropolitan Police, confirmed in a recent interview that Markle had credible threats to her life while living in the U.K., per People Magazine.

When asked about the existence of threats hurled at Markle, often from the far-right, he responded, “Absolutely, and if you’d seen the stuff that was written and you were receiving it … the kind of rhetoric that’s online, if you don’t know what I know, you would feel under threat all of the time.” Check out the clip below:

"There were many serious, credible threats against Meghan Markle emanating from the far-right?"



"Absolutely."



Former head of counter terrorism for the Met Police, Neil Basu, tells @cathynewman about the "disgusting and very real" threats Prince Harry and Meghan Markle faced. pic.twitter.com/JPqfBFaCDO — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) November 29, 2022

