Diddy welcomes new baby girl, Love Sean Combs

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” the music mogul tweeted.

Congratulations are in order for Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is now a father of seven!

The music mogul and proud dad took to Twitter on Saturday to share the news that his daughter “Love” was born.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” Combs wrote. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 15: Host Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Though most fans know him as “Diddy,” the mogul has gone by several names throughout his career, from “Puff Daddy” and “Puffy” to “P. Diddy,” just “Diddy” and, most recently, “Love,” as he explained to Vanity Fair in 2021.

As for his latest era, in which his middle name is “Love,” the icon told the outlet he was excited and called it “a mission.”

“I feel like that’s one of the biggest missions that will actually shift things,” he said.

Combs’ oldest son, 31-year-old singer and actor Quincy Taylor Brown, was born to Kim Porter, Combs’ former wife who died in 2018 of pneumonia at age 47. Combs adopted Quincy while Porter and the music mogul were still together, according to PEOPLE.

Per the outlet, Combs’ other children include Justin Dior, 28, King, 24, Chance, 16, and twins D’Lila Star and Jessie James, who are both 15.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Justin Dior Combs, Christian Casey Combs, Quincy Taylor Brown, Sean “Diddy” Combs, D’Lila Star Combs, Chance Combs and Jessie James Combs attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

As previously reported by theGrio, Combs opened up in 2021 about how the COVID-19 pandemic has brought him closer with his children.

“For me, my life got better because I was running myself into the ground and I wasn’t taking enough time for my family and for myself. It’s really been a blessing,” Combs told PEOPLE. “I lost the mother of my children and the time that [my kids and I] were sequestered together, it helped me to make up for all those years I was on tour and to get closer to my family.”

“For me, it’s been a blessing but really using the time to become a better father and a better person,” he added.

