‘1619 Project’ adapted for docuseries to air on Hulu

The six-episode docuseries is hosted by “1619 Project” creator Nikole Hannah-Jones and examines how slavery affected contemporary American life.

The “1619 Project” is coming to Hulu in the form of a docuseries. The streaming service will premiere a six-episode limited series on Jan. 26.

Hulu’s docuseries is an expansion of Nikole Hannah-Jones’ acclaimed literary project. The Pulitzer Prize-winner announced the news of the series on her Twitter page on Thursday, saying the docuseries was “two years in the making.”

“I am SO proud of this work,” wrote Hannah-Jones, who will host the series. “Join us for this new American origin story.” Her post included a 24-second video promo of the series.

According to Hulu’s synopsis, the limited docuseries will attempt to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of our national narrative.

Hulu’s “1619 Project” is the latest expansion of the original New York Times Magazine project. Adapted into both a podcast series, “1619,” and a book, “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” each episode — “Democracy,” “Race,” “Music,” “Capitalism,” “Fear” and “Justice” — is taken from essays from the book. They also examine how American slavery has affected contemporary American culture.

The docuseries directors are Academy Award-winner Roger Ross Williams (Episodes 101 and 106: “Democracy” and “Justice,” respectively), Peabody Award-winner Shoshana Guy and Naimah Jabali-Nash (Episode 102, “Race”), Christine Turner (Episode 103, “Capitalism”), Kamilah Forbes (Episode 104, “Music”), Phil Bertelsen (Episode 105, “Fear”) and Jonathan Clasberry (Episode 106, “Justice”). Guy is also the series showrunner.

Aside from Hannah-Jones, the docuseries executive producers are Oprah Winfrey, Guy, Ross Williams, The New York Times editorial director for film and television Kathleen Lingo and “1619 Project” editor Caitlin Roper.

“1619 Project” docuseries is a Lionsgate Production associated with One Story Up Productions, Harpo Films and The New York Times.

