Brittney Griner thanks Biden administration, supporters in first public statement

The WNBA star said she is committed to ensuring the return of American prisoner Paul Whelan and all American hostages and political prisoners.

Brittney Griner made her first statement to the public after a months-long detainment in Russia. In an Instagram post on Friday, the basketball star expressed gratitude to her wife, the WNBA, and President Joe Biden, among others.

Brittney Griner Reintegration anfter release from a Russian Jail.

Griner, 32, posted photos of her touching back down on American soil. Crediting her faith and the support of family and friends, she thanked her loved ones and her agents for their support and commitment to getting home safely amid the uncertainty of her freedom.

“I am grateful to each person who advocated for me, especially my wife, Cherelle Griner,” wrote the WNBA star.

Griner also thanked her agents, Lindsay Kagawa Colas and Casey Wasserman of the sports and artist agency Wasserman, Phoenix Mercury President Vince Kozar and the entire franchise, the WNBPA and its executive director Terri Jackson, her Russian legal team, and a host of activists and organizations.

The world-famous athlete acknowledged a “special” thank you to President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and the entire administration.

She continued, “President Biden, you brought me home and I know you are committed to bringing Paul Whelan and all Americans home too. I will use my platform to do whatever I can to help you. I also encourage everyone that played a part in bringing me home to continue their efforts to bring all Americans home. Every family deserves to be whole.”

Griner says she’s looking forward to spending the holidays with her family and loved ones, while also giving a nod of thanks to the staff members of the San Antonio Fort Sam Houston Base, where she received medical evaluations upon her return. Griner says that she will suit up for the Mercury this upcoming season and aims to personally thank all of those who supported her while on the road.

As reported by theGrio last week, White House senior advisor and director of public engagement, Keisha Lance Bottoms shared with theGrio that there was anticipation at the White House about a big announcement the day before Griner’s release. At the time, she and others had not realized that the following day Griner would be coming home.

White House officials, she said, were hard at work to ensure Griner’s safe return in exchange for Russian prisoner Viktor Bout.

President Biden has not yet arranged a time to meet with Brittney Griner since coming home to American soil. The administration said it would first allow Griner the time to re-acclimate to her life in Texas with her family and receive “the care she needs.”

“This has been a very traumatic process. So the president is going to give them as much time as they need before an ask is even made,” said Bottoms. “Right now, we’re just happy that she’s about to be reunited with her family.”

