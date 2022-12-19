Megan Thee Stallion’s former bodyguard ‘missing’ prior to scheduled appearance at Tory Lanez Trial

The LAPD are "looking into" former bodyguard Justin Edison's disappearance, which was reported before he was due to testify in Lanez's criminal case for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Justin Edison, former bodyguard of rapper Megan Thee Stallion, has reportedly disappeared. He was scheduled to appear at Tory Lanez’s criminal trial prior to his disappearance.

Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, is on trial for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion, real name Megan Pete, in the feet on July 12, 2020, according to ABC News. According to a statement issued by Alex Spiro, Pete’s attorney, Edison was supposed to testify during the trial when it was discovered that he went “missing.”

“The LAPD is currently looking into his disappearance and welcomes any information about his whereabouts,” read the statement from the Los Angeles Police Department. No further details pertaining to Edison’s disappearance are available at this time.

Although the LAPD is “looking into” Edison’s disappearance, the department has yet to officially report him missing. Even though he hasn’t been accounted for, the LAPD does not have an open case on Edison, according to TMZ.

The trial against Peterson began last week, where he is facing three felony charges of discharging a firearm with gross negligence, assault with a semiautomatic handgun, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. The Canadian rap star has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Pete was among the people who testified during the first week. She accused Peterson of shooting her in the feet while inside an SUV the night of the incident. “I’m in shock. I’m scared,” Pete said during the trial. “I hear the gun going off, and I can’t believe he’s shooting at me.”

Kelsey Harris, Pete’s former friend and assistant, also testified last week. Harris was also allegedly in the vehicle with Peterson and Pete when the alleged shooting occurred. However, after previous statements to the prosecution describing details of the incident, Harris testified in court that she had no memory of what happened.

L.A. County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta read Harris a text message she sent following the incident, reading, “Help. Tory shot Meg. 911.” But Harris stated on the stand that she did not know why she sent the message and didn’t see anything happening.

Peterson faces a maximum of 22 years imprisonment if convicted. The charge of discharging a firearm with gross negligence also carries a possible punishment of deportation.

