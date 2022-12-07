Tory Lanez hit with third felony charge in Megan Thee Stallion case

Prosecutors added the charge of discharging a firearm with gross negligence to the first two for allegedly shooting the Texas rapper in 2020.

Tory Lanez faces a new charge in his criminal case for the alleged shooting of fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, is charged with discharging a firearm with gross negligence amid the pre-trial jury selection process, according to Rolling Stone. The prosecution added the charge on top of Peterson’s first two charges of possession of an unregistered firearm in a vehicle and assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Peterson was originally charged in October 2020 for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, real name Megan Pete, in the foot with a semiautomatic 9mm handgun on July 12, 2020.

Tory Lanez now faces a third charge in connection with the 2020 Megan Thee Stallion shooting. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for BMI)

According to testimony during Peterson’s preliminary hearing in 2021, the two rappers, Peterson’s bodyguard and Megan’s friend were in a Cadillac Escalade in the Hollywood Hills before the alleged incident took place.

Los Angeles Police Det. Ryan Stogner testified that an argument between Peterson and Pete took place inside the vehicle, prompting her to get out of the Escalade. “As she exited the vehicle, she heard Mr. Peterson yelling obscenities at her, and he stated, ‘Dance, b***h!’ And he then began firing a weapon at her,” Stogner said.

Peterson was put under house arrest in October until this month’s trial, according to People. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge David Herriford said on Monday that Peterson’s house arrest would end to allow him to prepare for the trial.

If Peterson is found guilty on all charges, the Canadian rap star faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months imprisonment. The new charge carries a possible six-year imprisonment and possible deportation, but if convicted the sentence will likely run concurrently with the first two charges as it relates to the same alleged conduct, Rolling Stone reports.

