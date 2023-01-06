Prince Harry book claims Meghan Markle’s ‘baby brain’ comment caused family tension

In the memoir, Harry also recalls a drunken argument he had with his wife.

Several excerpts from Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir were released this week and show him spilling the tea about everything from his blowout fight with his brother, Prince William, to why his wife, Meghan Markle, and his sister-in-law fought over flower girl dresses.

Harry’s tell-all memoir, “Spare,” is set for release on Tuesday. So far, the excerpts, published by the Daily Mail, unpack how Markle’s suggestion that Kate Middleton had “baby brain” while she was pregnant with her third child, Prince Louis, caused major family tension.

Prince Harry (left) and his wife, Meghan Markle, walk behind his brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and their father, Charles, who now is king, during a Commonwealth Day Service in London in 2020. Harry’s memoir is to be released Tuesday but excerpts from the book detail some family feuding. (Photo by Phil Harris – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“In the book, Harry says that there was a discussion about the timing of the wedding rehearsal and the flower girl dresses and Kate was very upset,” a source for the Mail revealed, Yahoo reports. “Meghan said that Kate must have ”baby brain because of her hormones.”

The source added that statement caused trouble “because Meghan was told that she wasn’t close enough to her sister-in-law to discuss her hormones and it wasn’t the way people spoke to each other within the royal family.”

Middleton reportedly had Markle “reprimanded” for the comment, and the move is said to have offended Harry’s wife.

It was later reported that Markle made Middleton cry during a dispute over the flower girl dresses for Markle and Harry’s’ 2018 wedding. But when the former actress dished with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Markle said “The reverse happened.”

“And I don’t say this to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something. But she owned it, and she apologized and brought me flowers and a note apologizing,” Markle told Winfrey, People reports.

In the memoir, Harry also recalls a drunken argument he had with his wife after she said something he “took the wrong way.”

“Maybe the wine went to my head,” Harry wrote, Us Magazine reports.“Maybe the weeks of battling the press had worn me down. For some reason, when the conversation took an unexpected turn, I became touchy. Then angry. Disproportionately, sloppily angry.”

Harry said he was “over-sensitive that night” so he “snapped at her, spoke to her harshly [and] cruelly.”

After the mother of his two children “swiftly” left the room, he later found her in their bedroom, sitting alone.

She said “in a quiet, level tone that she would never stand for being spoken to like that. I nodded. She wanted to know where it came from,” Harry wrote. He continued that she then asked him “‘Where did you ever hear a man speak like that to a woman? Did you overhear adults speak that way when you were growing up?’ I cleared my throat, looked away [and responded], ‘Yes.’”

At that point, Markle told him “She wasn’t going to raise children in an atmosphere of anger or disrespect. She laid it all out, super-clear,” Harry wrote.

