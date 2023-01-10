Grio Top 3 | Top Songs To Be Played at a Wedding

Let's get married! It's not a wedding or a reception unless the music is on point.



Let’s face it. A wedding isn’t a wedding without a lively reception. In order to make that happen you need good food, an open bar, and most importantly a DJ with a dope playlist. There needs to be a perfect mix of slow jams, turn-up songs, and line dances to create an unforgettable experience for the newlyweds and their guests. Tune in as hosts Alexandria Ikomoni and Dozie Ezemma discuss what Top 3 songs must be played on their big day.