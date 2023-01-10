Savage X Fenty launches ‘Game Day’ collection leading up to the Super Bowl

Gear up for Rihanna’s highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime performance with Savage X Fenty’s newest collection.

Everyone looks forward to this year’s Super Bowl halftime performance, whether you’re a super fan or oblivious to what goes down on the field. On Feb. 12, Rihanna will perform at the 2023 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show. In anticipation of her headline performance, her brand Savage X Fenty has released a limited-edition “Game Day” collection.

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video)

The 17-piece, football-themed collection consists of varsity jerseys, hoodies, sweatpants, boxers, hats and a bandana. Each piece in the collection features a twist on traditional football gear. For instance, the black and brown colors of a football inspire the hues seen within the group. Similarly, the boxers feature a football motif, and the jerseys mimic the traditional football jersey design with Rihanna’s signature X logo.

The brand went as far as creating a graphic t-shirt with a surprise design on the inside. Inspired by the moments when football fans lift their shirts in excitement, the shirt reveals an image of Rihanna in a football helmet when lifted.

Savage X Fenty also announced a retail pop-up experience in Los Angeles from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29.

Customers can shop the collection while enjoying an on-the-field experience filled with turf-lining, football-themed mannequins, goal posts, and more. The pop-up also features photo ops and brand giveaways throughout the three days.

In the meantime, the collection is available to shop at savagex.com with sizes ranging from XXS to 4X. If you’re an Xtra VIP member, prices range from $24.95 to $89.95 and from $32.95 to $112.95 for non-members.

