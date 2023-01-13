Kanye West reportedly marries Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori

The rapper reportedly recently tied the knot with Censori just months after finalizing his divorce from Kim Kardashian West.

Kanye West has reportedly tied the knot once again. Per recent reports, the rapper has married Australian architect Bianca Censori, who worked for his company Yeezy for several years.

Per TMZ, West and Censori “had some sort of wedding ceremony” but have not officially filed for a marriage certificate. The outlet also has shots of the two from this week in which West is seen wearing a wedding ring. Per TMZ’s sources, the ring, “symbolizes his commitment to her following the ceremony.”

As theGrio previously reported, Kim Kardashian first filed for divorce from the “Bound 2” rapper back in February 2021. Their divorce was finalized in November 2022, just two months before this alleged new marriage for the rapper.

West released a song last month that seemed to hint at a new relationship, titled “Censori Overload.” In it, he raps, “And the Bible said, ‘I can’t have any more sex til marriage.'”

As theGrio previously reported, West has faced widespread backlash over the past few months for anti-semitic behavior and comments. The behavior led to the end of multiple business partnerships for the rapper, with major companies like Gap and Adidas cutting ties with the creator.

Last month, Kardashian sat down with Angie Martinez and opened up about her divorce, co-parenting with West and more amid his very public fall from grace.

Speaking to how she protects her children as best she can from their father’s public scandals, she explained to Martinez, “One day my kids will thank me for sitting here and not bashing their dad when I could. They’ll thank me and I’ll privately answer anything that they want to know. It’s not my place anymore to jump in.”

