Michael Strahan honors a ‘steady rock of love,’ his mama

“Good Morning America” co-anchor Michael Strahan paid tribute to his mother on Sunday with a series of throwback family photographs that he shared on his Instagram account.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful Mom, Louise,” Strahan captioned the images to his Jan. 16 post, PEOPLE reports. “You have always been a steady rock full of love and hugs. I’m the luckiest man alive to call you my mom and I hope you feel as much love as you give on your Birthday!! Love you, Lou!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

One fan commented under Strahan’s post, “She has a beautiful smile kinda like yours.”

“Good Morning America” co-anchor Michael Strahan paid tribute to his mother on Jan. 15, 2023, with a series of throwback family photographs that he shared on his Instagram account. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

“Very cool to see how your typical, positive vibe and smile radiate even more in the proud presence of your Mother!” wrote another. “Happy birthday Mrs Strahan!”

Another Strahan fan added, “Happy birthday to a beautiful person and if Michael is an example you must be kind gracious and principled!!”

It’s not uncommon for Strahan to praise his family on social media. In April, the TV personality gushed about being a “proud girl dad” when his daughter Isabella, 18, made her runway modeling debut.

“As a parent, there is nothing like watching your child succeed at what they love with a smile on their face,” Strahan captioned an Instagram post celebrating Isabella’s big day, PEOPLE reports. He added the hashtag #ProudDad#GirlDad.” Strahan shares Isabella and her twin sister Sophia with ex-wife Jean Muggli. He is also father to Michael Jr., 27, and daughter Tanita, 31, with ex Wanda Hutchins.

In 2018, he shared a Mother’s Day tribute to Louise Strahan on Facebook, writing “Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful mom Louise! Even though I can’t be with you today I keep this cardboard cutout so you’re always here. Love You Mom! Lol”

