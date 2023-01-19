Watch: theGrio Top 3 | What are the best practices for starting your morning?

Alexandria Ikomoni and Jahliel Turner share how they manage to kick off their mornings on a positive note.

How you start your day can set the tone for a happy or crappy few hours. Do you eat a hearty breakfast? Or do you prefer getting that blood pumping and hitting the gym? Or maybe you prefer a quieter setting where you spend time meditating.

Tune in as hosts Alexandria Ikomoni and Jahliel Turner share their top three best practices for starting their mornings off right.

