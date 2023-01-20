Grio Top 3 | Who are the top music artists to see in concert?

Millennials share some of their favorite artists to see perform live.

There are a handful of musicians who can captivate you through your headphones and live in-person. Not everyone is worth the hassle of being in a large arena with hundreds or thousands of screaming fans. However, for some artists, it’s non-negotiable. They have a way of creating an inclusive experience for any and everyone willing to sit back and watch. Listen in as hosts Alexandria Ikomoni and Jahliel Turner discuss the Top 3 Black artists they believe everyone should see in concert.

