theGrio, Nicole Bailey team up to upgrade final Morgan State dorm room

Three Morgan State University students receive a decor makeover with the help of Baltimore interior designer Nicole Bailey.



In a special three-part series, theGrio teamed up with Nicole Bailey, interior designer and founding owner of The Agorá Co., to help three students at Morgan State University upgrade their dorm decor.

In this episode, Zoey Molock, a freshman studying education, gets a chic update in her dorm with the help of new decor and a Boho look.

