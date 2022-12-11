Video: theGrio, Nicole Bailey team up to upgrade Morgan State students’ dorms

Three Morgan State University students receive a decor makeover with the help of Baltimore interior designer Nicole Bailey

Historically Black colleges and universities provide hundreds of thousands of students with the education they need to thrive and make a positive impact in the Black community.

Morgan State University in Baltimore is one of those institutions.

In a special 3-part series, theGrio teamed up with Nicole Bailey, interior designer and founding owner of The Agorá Co., to help three students upgrade their dorm decor.

Morgan Bailey

Established in 2018, The Agorá Co., is a home and gardening décor brand. Bailey has spent over two decades helping family and friends create living spaces influenced by her traveling and life experiences. While guiding the home and gardening products business through the pandemic, Bailey expanded services in 2021 to include interior decorating and gardening consulting.

In the first episode, Bailey is introduced to Mizan Donatien, a sophomore at Morgan State University majoring in nursing.

Mrs. Bailey loves helping to turn a client’s vision into a cohesive reality. Check out the video to see how she used her expertise to upgrade Donatien’s dorm room and more.

