VIDEO: theGrio, Nicole Bailey team up to upgrade a second Morgan State dorm room

  |  
Jan 6, 2023
In a special three-part series, theGrio teamed up with Nicole Bailey, interior designer and founding owner of The Agorá Co., to help three students at Morgan State University upgrade their dorm decor.

In this second episode, Bailey meets Montez Carter, a freshman at MSU who is looking to make his room feel more comfortable.

