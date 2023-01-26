John Legend’s skincare secret? Showering with Chrissy Teigen and a little something else

Loved01, his skincare brand, will debut six products that will be sold online as well as at CVS and Walmart.

John Legend is introducing his own skincare line called Loved01, which is set to launch next month.

As USA Today reports, the brand will debut six products on Feb. 1 that will “provide solutions for people of all skin tones,” according to a statement. Board-certified dermatologist Naana Boakye formulated the products, which are designed to address “the needs of melanin-rich skin with affordably-priced products.”

Legend, who recently welcomed his third child with his wife Chrissy Teigen, credits the skincare line and shower time with his spouse for helping to keep him looking fresh-faced and glowing. “We shower a lot together, not to get too graphic,” Legend told The Cut.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the City Harvest Presents The 2022 Gala: Red Supper Club on April 26, 2022 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for City Harvest)

Each product in Legend’s new collection retails between $10 and $15 and addresses the needs of both the face and body. According to USA Today, the skincare line includes The Shave Cream, Toning Mist, Face + Body Moisturizer, Face + Body Wash, Face + Body Oil and Exfoliating Cleanser.

“Not a lot of products [are created] with melanin-rich skin in mind. We feel that caring enough to center our research and our product development on melanin-rich skin is an expression of love, too,” Legend once told PEOPLE.

He decided to enter the beauty brand space to offer another skincare solution for melanated people whose skin loses moisture faster than that of other ethnic groups. The oils in Legend’s products “really help hydrate, moisturize and protect the skin,” the Grammy-winning artist said.

“Hero ingredients we call them,” Legend told PEOPLE earlier this month. “I feel like so many of the celebrity brands you see are luxury products at luxury price.”

Legend’s goal was to provide a more accessible product. “We wanted Loved01 to feel elevated and like a lot of care and intention was put into it, but not sell it at a price that puts it out of reach for so many people,” he explained. “And we had to put it in stores where all of us are shopping.”

Loved01.com will sell the brand. It will also be on sale beginning Feb. 1 at CVS and beginning on March 1 at Walmart.

