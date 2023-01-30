The Brooklyn Circus and the Gap launch new campaign honoring Stephen “tWitch” Boss

The late performer stars posthumously in the ads.



A new campaign featuring the late Stephen “tWitch” Boss has turned into a tribute to the late performer.

Black-owned brand The Brooklyn Circus and the Gap and have teamed up on a new campaign posthumously starring Boss. Other creatives are also featured.

According to a release furnished to theGrio, the new collection blends The Brooklyn Circus’ streetwear prep aesthetic with the Gap’s classic American style to deliver a capsule collection and campaign that celebrates individuality, movement and modern prep.

Retailing between $9.95 and $149.95, the pieces in the capsule collection are styles for women, men and kids. The collection will launch on Jan. 31 online and in stores. Exclusive pieces will be available at The Brooklyn Circus’ flagship store in Brooklyn. Consisting of chinos, basketball shorts, sweatpants, an Oxford popover, rugby chore jacket and a crewneck sweatshirt, the capsule collection also aims to close style, gender and generational gaps.

The Brooklyn Circus founder and creative director Ouigi Theodore stated in the release that he found inspiration for the capsule in his own history with the Gap, enhancing that classic style with his label’s aesthetic.

“We took our graphic elements and brought that explosion of energy and culture to iconic Gap styles,” Theodore said. “I’m proud of what we’ve put together and honored to launch a campaign with Gap that highlights various communities.”

In a campaign video for the collection, Boss winds up and down a staircase in the new duds, treating viewers to his effortless moves and bright smile. In an interview with Women’s Wear Daily, Theodore reflected on his relationship with Boss and his work with him on the campaign. He also revealed that he’d heard from Boss 10 days before the latter’s passing.

“His energy on set, his energy in life — it just hurts to know that he’s not around to see this campaign rollout. He sent me a text 10 days before his passing and a month after shooting the campaign. It was just praise on what we do as a brand and just the way he felt about being on set and on this project,” said Theodore, who referred to Boss as “a friend, a client, a collaborator and a big advocate of The Brooklyn Circus.”

The Brooklyn Circus and the Gap have collaborated on a capsule collection that blends the streetwear prep aesthetic of The Brooklyn Circus with the Gap’s classic American style. (Photo credit: The Gap)

In the release, Boss’ wife Allison Holker Boss said a first watch of the content brought tears to the eyes of both of them.

“He was so moved by how they captured his true essence and he was excited for the world to see them,” she said. “We pay tribute to Stephen’s life by sharing these images in homage to the joy and light he brought to everyone around him.”

In honor of Boss, who died by suicide on Dec. 13, 2022, Gap announced that it will support The 988 Lifeline by donating to Vibrant Emotional Health. Vibrant administers the 988 Lifeline, which provides free and confidential emotional support and counseling 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to people across the United States who are in crisis or emotional distress.

