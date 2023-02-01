Beyoncé announces Renaissance World Tour

The singer announced the tour on her Instagram account, just days ahead of the Grammy Awards, where her album "Renaissance" leads the pack with nine nominations.

Loading the player...

BeyHive, rejoice! Beyoncé has officially announced her Renaissance World Tour, set to hit the stage this summer.

Beyoncé (front and center), seen in 2016 during the opening night of the Formation World Tour in Miami, announced Wednesday that her Rennaissance World Tour will begin this summer. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Parkwood Entertainment via Getty Images)

While rumblings of a summer 2023 world tour have been circulating the internet since the pop star released her acclaimed seventh studio album, “Renaissance,” last year, Beyoncé officially confirmed the tour on her Instagram account Wednesday morning. Along with a photo of her riding the now-iconic holographic horse from the album art, she linked to the official list of dates in her bio.

The Renaissance World Tour is her first solo tour in seven years, and her first tour in general since “On the Run II” in 2018, which she conceived and performed with Jay-Z. Fans recently got a glimpse of Beyoncé performing her first solo concert in four years at the grand reveal of Atlantis the Royal hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. No footage was allowed during the performance, but that didn’t stop the BeyHive from filming and uploading certain clips from the performance. While there’s a long setlist, material from “Renaissance” was left out.

While Beyoncé fans still eagerly await visuals from the hit album, the news of the tour certainly has the fandom excited, with “Beyoncé” and “#RENAISSANCEWorldTour” almost immediately trending on Twitter following the announcement.

I do love the sheer chaos of Beyoncé announcing the tour on the first day of Black History Month. — deray (@deray) February 1, 2023

Just woke up and the first thing I see is Beyoncé tour announcement pic.twitter.com/NNg7GJmPpX — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) February 1, 2023

BEYONCÉ SAVINGS ACCOUNTS, ACTIVATE. — roxane gay (@rgay) February 1, 2023

The news of this brand new tour also comes just days before the Grammy Awards, where the “Break My Soul” singer leads with nine nominations, including for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and more. The 2023 Grammy Awards show will air live Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream online on Paramount+.

For more information on the tour, head to the official site here.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!