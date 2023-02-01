Keke Palmer says name for her baby will be ‘nice’ and ‘neutral’

Without divulging what it is, Keke Palmer said she and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, won’t be naming their son anything “unique.”





Days after letting it slip that she is pregnant with a boy, and following a reveal of her pregnancy portraits and baby shower on Instagram, Keke Palmer gives us some early insight into her future baby’s name.

On a recent episode of her podcast, “Baby, This is Keke Palmer,” the actress discusses the ins and outs of her pregnancy journey thus far with partner, Darius Jackson, and her mom, Sharon Palmer. The “Nope” star also chats with TikTok sensation Dr. Ali and ruminates over potential baby names.

Of the baby’s possible future name, the first-time mom said she would most likely steer clear of trendy names and stick with something more “natural.”

“We’re not saying the name, but the name for us, it gives American. It gives Black American storyline,” Palmer said, adding, “We’re not going for anything too unique. It’s not about to be Stone and Sand. It’s just like a nice natural [name].”

Early in her relationship with Jackson, Palmer said she began receiving jokes from fans, friends, and family about naming any potential future children after her Nickelodeon character True Jackson.

“We can’t name the baby True Jackson. That’s too much of a joke. Yeah, that’s too much of a novelty,” she said.

She added that she might attempt to give a nod to True Jackson in the wordplay of her future wedding invitations when the time comes for her to walk down the aisle with Jackson.

Palmer first announced she was pregnant during her opening monologue when she hosted “Saturday Night Live” in December. Since then, the mother-to-be has kept herself busy amusing fans with her Sims 4 livestreams and hosting Meta’s series “Are We There Yet?,” where Palmer introduces viewers to all the latest with the VR entertainment company.

“Are We There Yet?” returned Wednesday with Palmer taking us behind the scenes of former NFL pro Andrew “Hawk” Hawkins’ Pre Game Prep and NFL Pro Era, virtual concerts, and Metaverse gaming.

