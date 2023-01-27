Keke Palmer is having a boy!

Palmer first revealed her baby bump during her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut on Dec. 3.

Loading the player...

Keke Palmer appeared on Wednesday’s episode of Jimmy Fallon’s late-night talk show, and the expecting mother revealed her baby’s gender.

When Fallon asked if she knew what her baby’s astrological sign would be, the actress said, “my baby is either going to be a Pisces or an Aries. I’m not sure exactly.”

Keke Palmer speaks onstage at Teen Vogue Summit 2022 at Goya Studios on Nov. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Teen Vogue)

She added, “Pisces are known to be deep, very emotional creatures, so I just want to make sure I’m not too blunt for my baby boy,” she said of the sex of her unborn son.

TheGrio previously reported that Palmer is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson, and the “Nope” star says she is learning “how to go slow” amid her journey to motherhood.

“Sometimes I can be a little too ‘tell it like it is,’ ” she said. “I need to just wade in the water with a Pisces, just wade in the water. Keep it chill, child,” Palmer told Fallon.

Earlier this month, Palmer shared photos to Instagram of her babymoon with Jackson. She explained to her fans and followers that the trip allowed her to enjoy some long overdue “rest” and relaxation despite her itch to stay busy.

“I am antsy by nature. I love having a schedule, even on vacation. I learned to at least schedule things leisurely so I have something to complete that’s on brand with the theme of the season,” Palmer, 29, explained.

Palmer recently gushed about being a first-time mom while appearing on an episode of Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang’s podcast Las Culturistas.

“I’m so excited to be dancing with my damn baby. I’m ready to be giving all the love,” she said. “I think about it every day.”

“What’s it gonna be when I first lay eyes on you? What’s it gonna be with our first moments together?” she added. “But also, are you gonna bust my damn vagina apart? That too.”

Palmer first revealed her baby bump during her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut on Dec. 3, theGrio reported. She called her baby “a warrior” during her conversation with Rogers and Yang because health-wise, she’s been feeling “good,” she said.

“I’ve had no nausea,” Palmer explained but also admitted to having “moments where I’m like [gagging], where I’ll just be sitting there and it’ll make me feel that way. But I won’t actually throw up, I won’t actually run to the bathroom.”

Palmer wrote in a Jan. 3 Instagram post that feeling her baby starting to move “is weirdddddd.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!