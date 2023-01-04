Keke Palmer has a babymoon theme. It’s rest

The actress revealed her baby bump during her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut last month.

Keke Palmer is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson, and the actress says she is learning “how to go slow” amid her journey to motherhood.

On Tuesday, Palmer hit up Instagram to share photos of her babymoon with Jackson. The “Nope” star said the trip allowed her to enjoy some long overdue “rest” and relaxation despite her itch to stay busy.

(Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

“I am antsy by nature. I love having a schedule, even on vacation. I learned to at least schedule things leisurely so I have something to complete that’s on brand with the theme of the season,” Palmer, 29, explained.

Palmer also noted that the theme of the season is “rest” and said she’s “really proud” of herself for taking the time out to slow down during her trip.

She went on to explain that her father taught her the art of “sacrificing” and that “every season we are meant to embrace something new.”

“The point is everything that’s going to come is already in motion. All I have to do is enjoy,” she said.

“Be grateful and reap the benefits of those that came before me, all the sacrifices, all the prayers and all the power to be intentional and at EASE,” Palmer added.

Palmer revealed her baby bump during her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut on Dec. 3, theGrio reported.

“There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am!” she said during her “SNL” opening monologue, uncovering her stomach to a roar of applause.

In the baby moon Instagram post, Palmer ended with telling her fans and followers that she’s started feeling her baby move, stating “this baby moving thing is weirdddddd.”

