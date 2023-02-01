Lauren London is taking it day by day

The actress opened up recently about grief, her new film, “You People,” and how to set the right intention each day.





Lauren London is excited about her new film, the romantic comedy “You People,” currently topping the Netflix viewing charts, which she stars in alongside Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Jonah Hill and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. However, she wishes a particular someone was around to share in the excitement.

London opened up about life, her career and grieving her late boyfriend, rapper and entrepreneur Nipsey Hussle, on a recent episode of PEOPLE magazine’s People Everyday podcast. The actress admits that while she’s experiencing a career-high and has a lot to be happy about, “it depends on the day.”

In 2019, Hussle was shot and killed outside of Marathon Clothing, his Los Angeles clothing store. At the time of his death London and Hussle, who share son Kross, had been together for five years.

Lauren London attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “You People” on Jan. 17, 2023 at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/WireImage)

The mother of two told podcast host Janine Rubenstein she can still get angry, but she understands that’s a natural part of the healing process. “It is up and down, side to side, all over the place … With each new level, there’s something else,” she said.

She also said despite her anger and grief she has to wake up each day and actively choose to set the right intention for how she wants to show up in life.

“I wish he was here, so it’s really a choice. And so I’m making a choice every day,” she said. “But I don’t wanna give off this perception that, you know, ‘Oh, everything’s all flowers…’ But I think if you make the choice and that you’re intentional with how you would like to show up in life, it could be more gentle than harsh.”

Still, for London, it depends on the day. “I would have to say that every day it just depends on the day and that my intention is to make the best out of what I have,” she said. “You know, I don’t want to ask God for too much. I just want him to flow with me and through me.”

The topic of Hussle came up while discussing “You People” in part because the film is set in LA and pays homage to Hussle throughout. London said the experience of filming in her native LA “felt personal.”

London, who has received good notices for her “You People” role, stated that it was fun to make, especially because she was able to connect further with friend Hill and work with Murphy, Long and Louis-Dreyfus.

Yet, she said she still has “the feeling of there’s one person you wished was here to watch the movie with you.”

