What to expect at the 2003 Grammys

A preview of some things to look forward to while watching the live ceremony.

Loading the player...

The tagline for the “65th Grammy Awards” is “the biggest night in music.” Indeed, the Grammy has more prestige than most, if not all, other music awards. Therefore, the accompanying ceremony often boasts some of the most unforgettable music performances on television each year.

This year’s ceremony is expected to be no less exciting. From the host to the star-studded presenters, the talented nominees and the highly anticipated performances, the 2023 Grammys show has the makings of an evening to remember.

To get you excited about the telecast, airing live at 8 p.m. ET Sunday on CBS from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, below is a list of highlights to anticipate.

Trevor Noah’s Return As Host Trevor Noah appears at the “63rd Grammy Awards” on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Trevor Noah was a fixture on late night television for seven years as host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show.” He has also become a fixture at the Grammy Awards, as he is returning as the ceremony’s host for the third time. The stand-up comic joins LL Cool J as the only person to host the Grammys at least three times in the last 30 years.

Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar Lead All Nominees Beyoncé accepts a Grammy trophy at the “63rd Grammy Awards.” (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Both Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar made big statements in 2022 with new albums. They now lead all nominees with nine and eight nods, respectively. Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” and Lamar’s “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers” are both up for Album of the Year. They will also face off in the Record of the Year and Song of the Year categories for Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” and Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5.”

Mary J. Blige’s First Album of the Year Nomination Mary J. Blige is nominated for an Album of the Year Grammy for the first time in her career. (Will Sterling@SterlingPics) Mary J. Blige is no stranger to the Grammy Awards. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is a 37-time nominee and nine-time winner. Her most recent win was Best Contemporary R&B Album in 2008 for “Growing Pains.” This year, she is up for Album of the Year for the first time in her career for “Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe).” Blige will also perform during the ceremony.

Viola Davis EGOT Watch Viola Davis arrives on June 20, 2022 at the Paramount UK launch at Outernet London in London. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images for Paramount ) Viola Davis earned her first Grammy Award nomination this year. She’s up for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for her memoir, “Finding Me.” If Davis wins, she will become the latest artist to join the elite club of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony (EGOT) winners. She won a 2015 Emmy for her role in ABC’s “How to Get Away With Murder,” a 2017 Oscar for “Fences” and has two Tony wins for 2001’s “King Hedley II” and 2010’s “Fences.”

New Categories A detail view of a gigant Grammy trophy on Oct. 10, 2022 during the HBCU Love Tour Atlanta: Grammy U Masterclass at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center in Atlanta. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Many tune in to the Grammy Awards each year to learn the results in their favorite categories like Album of the Year, Best Rap Performance and Best Progressive R&B Album. Last year, the Recording Academy announced five new competitive categories: Songwriter of the Year, Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Spoken Word Poetry Album, Best Americana Music Performance and Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media.

Multi-generational Hip-Hop Tribute Performance Questlove attends the 2022 TIME100 Gala on June 8, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME) The 2023 Grammys show will feature a stacked lineup of performances like Mary J. Blige, Lizzo and Steve Lacy. One of the grandest scheduled performances is likely to be a star-studded tribute to hip-hop, celebrating the genre’s 50th anniversary this year. With Questlove as musical director and co-producer, the tribute will feature LL Cool J, Grandmaster Flash and Melle Mel, Method Man, Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, DJ Jazzy Jeff and many others. DJ Khaled will also have his own hip-hop showcase, including a performance of his nominated single, “God Did,” featuring Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy.

Quavo to Pay Respects to Takeoff Takeoff of Migos performs on June 22, 2019 at the 7th Annual BET Experience at L.A. Live Presented by Coca-Cola at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) The hip-hop tribute performance will continue the tradition of the musical mashups that happen almost every year at the Grammy Awards. Another anticipated collaboration will feature Migos member Quavo performing with acclaimed gospel collective, Maverick City Music. Quavo will pay tribute to his late Migos groupmate and nephew, Takeoff, who was shot dead last November at age 28. Together, they will use the performance to raise awareness about gun violence.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!