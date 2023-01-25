Mary J. Blige, Lizzo, Steve Lacy among Grammy Awards performers

The "65th annual Grammy Awards" will air live Feb. 5 from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena.

Loading the player...

The Recording Academy announced its first round of performers for the “65th annual Grammy Awards.” Mary J. Blige, Lizzo and Steve Lacy are among them.

Bad Bunny, Sam Smith, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs and Kim Petras were also announced as performers.

Blige is up for six Grammy Awards this year. This includes her first Album of the Year nomination for 2022’s “Good Morning, Gorgeous (Deluxe)” as well as Best R&B Album. Meanwhile, the title track single garnered nods for Best R&B Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best R&B Song. Blige has 11 Grammy wins in her career.

Lizzo cradles the three Grammys she won in 2020, the same year that she was the ceremony’s opening performer. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Lizzo is returning to the Grammy stage after she opened the 2020 ceremony. That evening, she won her first three Grammy Awards. This year, she is nominated in six categories, including Album of the Year for “Special.” The album’s lead single, “About Damn Time,” gets nods for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Lacy is making his Grammy performance debut as a solo artist. The producer and former member of The Internet has four Grammy nominations. Three are for his No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 single, “Bad Habit.” The others are Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Comedian Trevor Noah, returning as master of ceremonies for the third time, will host the “65th annual Grammy Awards.” The ceremony is scheduled to air live at 8 p.m. ET on Feb. 5 on CBS and stream live on Paramount+.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!