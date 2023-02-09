Marlon Wayans, Kal Penn, Hasan Minhaj among next run of ‘Daily Show’ guest hosts

Al Franken and John Leguizamo are also on the March roster.

The schedule for the next round of guest hosts of “The Daily Show” has been announced. Comedy Central revealed that Marlon Wayans, Kal Penn and Hasan Minhaj are on the March roster.

Minhaj will start his run the week of Feb. 27. Wayans will take over the week of March 6. Minhaj will be the first former “Daily Show” correspondent to serve as guest host. The comic worked on the nightly show from 2014 to 2018 before getting his own talk show on Netflix, “Patriot Act.”

Penn will host the week of March 13. The actor is best known for his roles in the “Harold and Kumar” comedy film franchise and Fox’s “House MD.” Former Minnesota Sen. Al Franken will host the week of March 20. Franken rose to prominence as a writer and frequent actor on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

Kal Penn attends NBC’s Comedy Starts Here on Sept. 16, 2019 at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Rounding out the month will be John Leguizamo (week of March 27). The actor-comedian has had an array of roles throughout his career, from his award-winning one-man shows on HBO, to voicing Bruno in Disney’s “Encanto.”

Since former host Trevor Noah stepped down in December, “The Daily Show” has featured guest hosts since Jan. 17, including Leslie Jones, Wanda Sykes and D.L. Hughley. Noah announced in September that he was leaving his post after a seven-year run during which he earned an Emmy Award.

This week, comedian Chelsea Handler is guest hosting on Thursday. Stand-up comic Sarah Silverman will take over next week, from Monday to Thursday. The guest hosts will continue to collaborate with current “Daily Show” correspondents Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan, Roy Wood Jr., Lewis Black and Jordan Klepper.

TheGrio music writer Matthew Allen contributed to this article.

