Keke Palmer to star in ‘Super Toys’ alongside Sacha Baron Cohen

The "Lightyear" actress and Cohen will star as "groovy ’70s toy sales reps on a life-and-death mission to save themselves" in the film.

Keke Palmer is joining Sacha Baron Cohen in “Super Toys,” a new film from David O. Russell, according to recent reports.

“Super Toys” stars Palmer and Cohen as “groovy ’70s toy sales reps on a life-and-death mission to save themselves, their marriage and their live-wire 12-year-old daughter while on the road in Middle America,” according to Deadline. The news comes during an exciting time for Palmer, who is fresh off an impressive year professionally.

Palmer had an acclaimed turn in Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” earning her Best Supporting Actress by the New York Film Critics Circle. Palmer also starred in Disney’s “Lightyear” and launched her own podcast, “Baby, This is Keke Palmer.“

Keke Palmer attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Jan. 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

She is also expecting her first child, news she recently revealed during her stint as host on “Saturday Night Live.” As theGrio previously reported, she said in her monologue, “There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am,” while revealing her baby bump.

“It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, ’cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know?” Palmer continued.

“But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I’m going to be a mom.”

