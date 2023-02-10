What to expect at Super Bowl LVII

Fans will have much to watch out for during the NFL championship game on Sunday.

The Super Bowl is on Sunday; as usual, it’s a big deal. Taking place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, millions will tune in on Fox, hoping for some fireworks.

The National Football League’s (NFL) annual championship game is among the most watched events on television each year. This is because of the exciting matchups between the teams, the anticipated commercial ads and the halftime entertainment.

For Super Bowl LVII, there are plenty of reasons to tune in. While the bout between AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles is bountiful with subplots, the pageantry surrounding the big game is exciting, particularly for Black viewers.

Here’s what to look out for during Super Bowl LVII.

First Matchup Of Two Black Quarterbacks

(L-R) Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will make history on Sunday during Super Bowl LVII. For the first time in the history of the NFL championship game, the two opposing teams will have African Americans as the starting quarterbacks. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts make history on Sunday. Super Bowl LVII is the first to feature two Black starting quarterbacks. To add more intrigue, Mahomes won the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award this week, beating out Hurts, who finished in second place.

Before Sunday games, only seven Black quarterbacks in NFL history have started during a Super Bowl: Doug Williams (Washington Redskins), Steve McNair (Tennessee Titans), Donovan McNabb (Philadelphia Eagles), Colin Kaepernick (San Francisco 49ers), Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks), Cam Newton (Carolina Panthers) and Mahomes.

Mahomes Going For Second Super Bowl Win

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Jan. 21, 2023 during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Super Bowl LVII is Mahomes third trip to the big game in an impressive four-year span. He and the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers in 2020 but lost Super Bowl LV the following season against the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Should the Chiefs win on Sunday, he’ll become the only Black quarterback with multiple Super Bowl wins.

Babyface, Sheryl Lee Ralph Lead Pre-Kickoff Entertainment

Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds presents the Legend Award to Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis during the 2019 Soul Train Awards. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for BET)

Doug Williams won Super Bowl XXII with the Washington Redskins in 1988 and Russell Wilson and Seattle Seahawks won Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014 against the Denver Broncos. Wilson and Mahomes are the only Black quarterbacks to play in multiple Super Bowls.

Super Bowl LVII will get off to an exciting start before the game begins. Before kickoff, legendary singer-songwriter Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds will sing “America the Beautiful.” Emmy Award-winning actress-singer Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Country music star Chris Stapleton will sing the “Star-Spangled Banner.”

Missy Elliott, Serena Williams To Be Featured In Super Bowl Ads

Missy Elliott performs on April 27, 2019 at SOMETHING IN THE WATER – Day 2 in Virginia Beach City, Virginia. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Something in the Water)

Even for viewers who aren’t NFL fans, the Super Bowl is an entertaining watch if only for the epic and humorous commercials. With record numbers of viewers each year, companies break the bank for elaborate, memorable ads during the NFL’s big game.

For Super Bowl LVII, fans can expect to see retired tennis great Serena Williams and music superstar Missy Elliott appear in some of the Super Bowl ads. Elliott will star in a Doritos ad, while Williams will appear in a commercial for Michelob Ultra.

On some occasions, the Super Bowl Halftime show garners more viewers than the game itself, just as it did with Lady Gaga in 2017. It may happen again on Sunday with the highly anticipated musical return of Rihanna. The superstar singer-entrepreneur will headline the halftime show after more than a six-year absence since releasing her last album, 2016’s “Anti.”

After earning a 2023 Oscar nomination for “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” fans are hoping the “We Found Love” singer will tease some more new music during the halftime spectacular.

Another way to get ready for Super Bowl festivities is to watch the premiere of “Byron Allen Presents The Comedy and Music Superfest.” Airing at 8 p.m. ET Saturday night on NBC, the special will feature co-hosts Kenan Thompson, Cedric The Entertainer, Tiffany Haddish, Gabriel Iglesias and Howie Mandel.

Rihanna Headlines Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna is scheduled to headline the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Imagesfor Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video)

Among those making appearances on the special are comics Roy Wood Jr. and Tommy Davison, as well as musical performers John Legend, Boyz II Men, Gladys Knight, Toni Braxton and Earth, Wind & Fire.

The Super Bowl LVII kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox. In addition to the live telecast, the game will be streamed live on the Fox Sports app, Sling TV, Hulu+ and fuboTV.

