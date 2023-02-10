Nicole Lynn, Jalen Hurts’ agent, is first Black woman to rep a Super Bowl QB

The sports agent slid into Hurts' DMs on Instagram to pitch herself, and the bold move paid off.

Sports agent Nicole Lynn is set to make history as the first Black female agent to represent a quarterback in the Super Bowl, Yahoo reports.

The current agent of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was determined to be his rep, so she slide him a DM on Instagram and pitched herself. The bold move paid off.

“Hey, have you picked an agent? If not, I’d love to link,” Lynn wrote on Instagram, according to Sports Illustrated.

“I didn’t expect him to even see it,” Lynn told the outlet.

When Hurts read her message, he “wanted to hear her out,” he told SI.

She ultimately met with Hurts, who had not yet hired a sports agent, immediately impressing him with her confidence and work history. “I know the agent world in the NFL, and all sports, is very male-dominated,” he said. “But Nicole was really on top of her stuff. She was prepared. She knew what she was talking about. She was hungry. And she was determined. And I feel that determination like that never rests. Once you come across such a determined individual, that just hits me a little different.”

In an NFL video earlier this month, Hurts praised his agent’s grit. “Her being an African American female, so many different things you gotta overcome,” he said. “Doing that in any field, let alone a male-dominated field. It’s tough, but it’s nothing she can’t handle.”

Like Lynn, Hurts and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II, will be making some history during Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII: It will mark the first time two African American quarterbacks will lead the opposing teams.

Meanwhile, according to Lynn’s website, her road to success has not been without challenges. “The adversity I experienced as a child definitely shaped my mindset as an adult,” Lynn notes in her bio. “I knew that I wanted to escape that life, and I had to work hard to do it. So I have always done just that. I owe every bit of success I’ve achieved to my extremely dedicated work ethic and my unwavering faith in God.”

A graduate of Oklahoma, Lynn signed with PlayersRep in 2015, becoming its first female sports agent and one of the youngest female sports agents in the industry. She signed her first client at age 26, according to her bio. Currently, she is the President of Football Operations for Los Angeles-based Klutch Sports, one of the largest sports agencies in the industry.

“Any time someone thinks of an agent, they’re gonna think of me,” Lynn said, according to NBC News. “The first person that’s gonna come to their mind is a Black woman. I’m the Jerry Maguire — that is who I am.”

