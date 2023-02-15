Boyz II Men parody ‘I’ll Make Love to You’ on ‘The Late Show’

The band appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and performed a special Valentine's Day version of their hit 1994 song.

Boyz II Men’s hit song “I’ll Make Love to You” just got a 2023 update. The popular R&B group appeared in a sketch on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” where they sang a new version of the song featuring Colbert himself: “I’ll Make Love to You (But We Don’t Have To).”

(L-R) Shawn Stockman, Wanya Morris and Nathan Morris of Boyz II Men perform onstage during the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year on Oct. 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT/Viacom)

In the sketch, Boyz II Men recreate their music video to the song, complete with new, reassessed lyrics to the steamy classic. Celebrating a more “adult” Valentine’s Day, the song’s passion-filled lyrics are replaced with humorous compromises. “I’ll make love to you, if you want me to. Unless you’re too tired, because I’m tired too,” the band coos in the funny redo.

The rest of the lyrics continue to reference comical replacements to lovemaking, like “texting memes” and “watching ‘NCIS’.” Colbert takes on the second verse in the video, telling his romantic partner she should just, “go to puzzle town.” Check out the clip below:

Written by Babyface, “I’ll Make Love to You” is one of the biggest R&B records of all time, topping the Billboard Hot 100 for 14 weeks in 1994. With the song, the group tied the record set by Whitney Houston with “I Will Always Love You” two years earlier. Breaking even more records, the group replaced “I’ll Make Love to You” at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with their own song, “On Bended Knee.”

The group recently performed at “Byron Allen Presents the Comedy and Music Superfest” over the weekend, alongside acts John Legend, Toni Braxton, Gladys Knight and more. During the special, the group brought the crowd to their feet with their hit “Motownphilly.”

