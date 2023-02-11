Tonight’s the night! Tune in to ‘Byron Allen Presents the Comedy and Music SuperFest’

The classic variety show is remixed for a new generation and makes its debut tonight as 'Byron Allen Presents the Comedy and Music SuperFest' on NBC.

Byron Allen and Gladys Knight onstage during the taping of "Byron Allen Presents the Comedy and Music SuperFest" at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo: Creative Thought Media)

Call your friends, and get ready to gather your family around the TV, because tonight’s the night “Byron Allen Presents the Comedy and Music SuperFest” debuts on NBC! The two-hour entertainment special airs from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT on Saturday night, introducing a new generation of viewers to the all-star variety show.

Taped in front of a live audience at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the roster of performers includes music and comedy legends, beloved fan favorites, and even an EGOT.

“For me, it was just calling up my friends; the people who make me laugh, the people I think are funny,” Byron Allen, Founder and CEO of Allen Media Group (parent company of theGrio), explained in an interview. “I mean, these are just some of the greatest performers on the planet, coming together and bringing the joy.”

Those performers include musicians John Legend, Toni Braxton, Gladys Knight, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Boyz II Men. And staying true to his own well-established roots in comedy, Allen assembled a hilarious cast of comedic talent, as well. Kenan Thompson, Cedric The Entertainer, Howie Mandel, Tiffany Haddish, Gabriel Iglesias, Tommy Davidson, Roy Wood, Jr., Dane Cook, Gary Owen, Loni Love, Jon Lovitz, and Jodi Miller all take the stage for a groundbreaking and thoroughly entertaining night of television.

Boyz II Men perform at “Byron Allen Presents the Comedy and Music SuperFest” at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

(Photo: Creative Thought Media)

“I mean, these people are part of our DNA,” said Allen. “These are some of the most talented people on the talent, and when you bring them together, it’s an event.”

So, tune in tonight with family and friends for the “can’t-miss event” as “Byron Allen Presents the Comedy and Music SuperFest” makes its debut on Saturday night, from 8 to 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

