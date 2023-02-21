Byron Allen to launch new Judge Greg Mathis court series in Fall 2023

This latest venture brings to eight the total number of these shows that Allen Media Group will be producing and distributing.

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) has announced a new court series with Judge Greg Mathis that will launch in Fall 2023.

“Mathis Court With Judge Mathis” will be a daily, one-hour show that AMG will produce and distribute for broadcast on television stations, as well as cable and digital distribution platforms, according to a news release. AMG owns theGrio.

“We at Allen Media Group are proud to add MATHIS COURT WITH JUDGE MATHIS to our amazing portfolio of court shows,” said Allen, AMG’s founder, chairman and CEO, in a joint statement with Mathis.

Continued Allen, “Judge Greg Mathis is an outstanding, charismatic, and iconic television host, and we are extremely confident that our eighth and newest court series with Judge Mathis will be very successful for years to come as he joins our outstanding roster of talent, including Judge Kevin Ross, Judge Mablean Ephriam, Judge Christina Perez, Judge Karen Mills-Francis, Judge Glenda Hatchett, Judge Lauren Lake, and Judge Eboni K. Williams.”

Warner Bros./Telepictures produced and distributed “Judge Mathis” for 24 consecutive seasons, making it the second longest-running court show behind “Judge Judy,” which ran for 25 seasons. Mathis presided over 13,000 cases and won the Daytime Emmy in 2018 for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program, as well as an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding News, Talk or Information Series in 2004.

Mathis, a former judge of Michigan’s 36th District Court, expressed excitement about joining AMG. “For years I’ve proudly watched Byron Allen build a first-class global media empire,” he said. “After 24 years on the air, I can’t think of a better company to work with to create my next great chapter.”

With the addition of “Mathis Court With Judge Mathis,” AMG will be producing and distributing eight daily, one-hour court series, which are carried in more than 90% of U.S. broadcast television markets and on network and digital platforms globally. The others are: “America’s Court With Judge Ross,” “Justice For All With Judge Cristina Perez,” “Justice With Judge Mablean,” “Supreme Justice With Judge Karen,” “The Verdict With Judge Hatchett,” “We The People With Judge Lauren Lake,” and “Equal Justice With Judge Eboni K. Williams,” which is also set to debut in Fall 2023.

The court shows are accessible on AMG’s television network JUSTICECENTRAL.TV, which is available in more than 50 million U.S. homes and is carried on Comcast, DirecTV, ATT U-Verse, Verizon FiOS, DISH, Altice, Charter/Spectrum, YouTube TV, Hulu and other major cable carriers nationwide and globally.

