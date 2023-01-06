Byron Allen’s HBCU GO partners with ‘Freedom’s Path’ film

The civil rights film will be screened in 200-plus AMC and Regal theaters across the U.S.

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG), which owns theGrio, has inked a new promotional partnership with the award-winning indie film “Freedom’s Path” for HBCU GO — the leading media provider for the nation’s 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The civil rights film will be screened in 200-plus AMC and Regal theaters across the U.S. during Black History Month beginning Feb. 3, 2023, according to a news release. HBCU GO will donate a portion of ticket sales to HBCUs that support the arts, as part of its new HBCU GO Give 365 community giving initiative.

HBCU GO Give 365 aims to encourage the Black community to financially support HBCU institutions.

“We’re proud to support the movie FREEDOM’S PATH by engaging the HBCU community to join this important conversation,” said Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group. “Our partnership with the film, and the launch of HBCU GO Give 365, aligns with Allen Media Group’s commitment to education as a path to economic inclusion.”

“Freedom’s Path” marks the first feature from writer-director Brett Smith. Gerran Howell stars in the film that “follows the teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by challenging us to look past preconceived notions and stereotypes to see people as unique individuals,” per the official synopsis.

“Freedom’s Path,” according to the synopsis, “tells the story of a young, white Union soldier who, after deserting from battle, soon discovers the real meaning of freedom through a young heroic Black man.” The tale centers on the Underground Railroad and the bond forged between a soldier named William (Howell) and Kitch, a free man portrayed by actor/executive producer RJ Cyler.

Ewen Bremner also stars alongside Carol Sutton, Afemo Omilami, Harrison Gilbertson, Thomas Jefferson Byrd and Steven Swadling.

AJ Winslow, Jim Pidgeon, Neko Sparks and Steven Swadling serve as producers with Cyler, Dexter Braff, Jory Weitz, BK Fulton, Skip Williamson, Kerri Elder and Blake Elder executive producing. Dwayne Clark, Kelly Waller, Manish Majithia, and Matthew Goldman co-produce the title for 1812 Films, Rocket Soul Studios, Soulidifly Productions, Rock Hill Studios, Room In The Sky Films and Chicago Media Angeles, per the news release.

