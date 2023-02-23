Wiz Khalifa, Amber Rose celebrate son’s 10th birthday with hoops and karaoke

Amber Rose dated Kanye West before her short marriage to Wiz Khalifa.

Amber Rose and her ex-husband, rapper Wiz Khalifa, recently celebrated their son Sebastian’s 10th birthday.

The ex-couple shared photos from the celebration on social media. In one image, Rose and Khalifa are dressed in Lakers jerseys and their son is rocking a T-shirt with a picture of late rocker Kurt Cobain on it.

Rapper Wiz Khalifa and model Amber Rose attend the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2014, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

In a video clip, Sebastian is seen singing “Bohemian Rhapsody” on karaoke. The footage is part of a montage of moments of the adorable boy when he was younger.

“My sweet little Pumpkin is 10 years old today! Can y’all believe it???” Rose captioned the clip. Rose is also mom to 3-year-old son Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards.

Edwards has been making his own headlines as of late for his budding romance with Hollywood icon Cher, who is 40 years older than the music executive, PEOPLE reports.

Edwards and Rose dated for three years before calling it quits in 2021 after he allegedly cheated on her with at least 12 different people.

Rose was romantically linked to Kanye West (now officially known as Ye) before her marriage to Khalifa. She recently appeared on Emily Ratajkowski’s “High Low with EmRata” podcast to discuss the tough conversations she’s been having with her son Sebastian — and that includes her stripper past and time on OnlyFans.

“I just explained everything to him. Like, when it comes to women, you have to let women do what they need to do to support their families. You want to go to a nice school? Six Flags? Universal? Travel? Mommy has to make money,” Rose explained.

Rose also noted on the podcast that she has “desensitized” her son to certain elements about her life that may traumatize him if he finds out about it when he gets older.

“Ultimately, in the grand scheme of things, when my son is 20, 30 years old, he’s not gonna be like, ‘Mom I hate you because you were a stripper before I was born.’ It’s just the dumbest s—. I don’t understand how people think it’s a big deal,” said Rose.

