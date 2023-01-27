Amber Rose wants to be single forever

After a host of colorful exes and taking stock of the dating scene, Amber Rose is finally enjoying the single life.

Amber Rose attends 2022 Revolt Summit at 787 Windsor on September 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Amber Rose, who has a colorful list of exes that includes Kanye West, 21 Savage and Wiz Khalifa, said she wants to remain single for the rest of her life.

The model, public figure and mother of two got candid during a recent episode of the “Sofia with an F” podcast. She discussed her relationship history, healing after infidelity, the toll internet bullying has had on her mental health, and her journey embracing the single life following her split from ex-boyfriend, and father of her second son Slash, Alexander “AE” Edwards.

Amber Rose attends the 2022 Revolt Summit at 787 Windsor on Sept. 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Rose’s journey to acceptance wasn’t necessarily easy. Despite starting new romances, Rose revealed to podcast host Sofia Franklin that she spent three years crying daily over her divorce from Wiz Khalifa, with whom she shares her 9-year-old son Sebastian.

“I couldn’t process that. I felt betrayed. And I also didn’t know how to sit down and communicate,” Rose said. “We’re much better as co-parents and friends.”

Rose, who allegedly experienced infidelity in her marriage to Wiz, found herself in a similar situation most recently with Edwards, who admitted to cheating on her during their three-year-long relationship. While Edwards has moved on and found new love with the legendary singer Cher, who at 76 is roughly 40 years older than him, Rose has moved on to enjoying the single life. She’s also just over men and the current dating scene.

“They’re pretty disgusting out here,” she said. “They’re f—ing gross. Like, I wanna be single for the rest of my life. I don’t want penis. I don’t want to share my house or my life with anyone. I don’t want anyone around my kids. I don’t want to have sex… I don’t want it.”

It’s unclear if this hard pass on dating applies to only men because Rose agreed with Franklin that while she would be OK with being a lesbian, she’s committed to herself right now.

“I’m fine with being by myself, too… I’m very happy to not share my bed with anyone,” she said.

This dating hiatus may have come at a good time for Rose, who also admitted during the podcast that she’s been in relationships since she first came onto the scene as a public figure.

During the hour-long episode titled “Muva Sloot,” a play on the word slut, Rose also takes listeners through her background, starting with growing up poor in Philadelphia to how she became the face of “slut” empowerment.

“I got my power back,” Rose said.

