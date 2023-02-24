Byron Allen to receive inaugural ‘Legendary Honor’ from Harvard business school student group

The award, from the African American Student Union, recognizes contributions in key areas such as wealth creation and equality.



Loading the player...

A group of Harvard Business School students plans to bestow its inaugural “Legendary Honor” award on Byron Allen, the chairman of Allen Media Group, on Friday at a VIP reception.

Allen will receive the honor at the 50th annual H. Naylor Fitzhugh Conference, which recognizes the contributions of African American leaders and addresses key issues such as wealth creation, leadership, business ownership and societal equity.



The business school’s African American Student Union will host the two-day conference, which wraps on Saturday. Allen will receive the award from VIP reception co-host Gravy, an education and investment platform for underrepresented professionals.

(Allen Media Group)

“I’m deeply humbled to receive the inaugural Legendary Honor from some of America’s best and brightest leaders during this historic weekend for African American business,” Allen said. “This honor is particularly special because of Gravy’s mission of inspiring and empowering generational wealth, a critical issue to address within our underrepresented communities.”

Allen Media Group, which owns theGrio, is one of the world’s largest independent producers and distributors of film and television content worldwide.

“There’s no more fitting person in business than Mr. Allen to be honored on such a momentous occasion for his inspiring and pioneering work,” Brandon Jones, the founder of Gravy said.

In a joint statement, the conference co-chairs, Lauren Thomas, Quintin Haynes and Temi Olonilua, praised Allen.

“Mr. Allen has transformed the media industry and is a trailblazer addressing critical issues regarding African American economic inclusion, and he is the perfect candidate for Gravy’s inaugural Legendary Honor.”

The two-day conference will feature three different events, according to the event website.

Friday’s Black Tech Summit, for aspiring entrepreneurs, will explore, “topics related to fundraising, scaling your business, and navigating the tech industry.”

The Black New Venture Competition, Harvard’s largest venture competition, focuses on “Black pre-seed and seed-stage entrepreneurs.” Founders pitch their ventures to a panel of judges for a chance to win more than $200K in non-dilutive capital. Companies that receive non-dilutive capital don’t have to give up equity in their company.

The conference ends Saturday with the student union’s flagship event, the H. Naylor Fitzhugh Conference, which brings together “alumni, current students, and other professionals for a full day of panels, keynote addresses, and social networking,” according to its website.

Allen will deliver the conference’s opening keynote speech on Saturday.

