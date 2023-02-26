Zaya Wade legally changes name, gender assignment in Los Angeles court: report

Her legal name will now be Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade.

Loading the player...

Zaya Wade, daughter of NBA legend Dwyane Wade, has legally changed her name and gender assignment in court, as reported by PEOPLE.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge recently signed off on updating Zaya’s official documentation to match her gender identity, three years after she first came out as transgender in 2020, per the report.

Zaya Wade attends the Miu Miu Womenswear S/S 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Palais d’Iena on Oct. 4 in Paris, France. (Photo: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Miu Miu)



Her legal name will now be Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade, per legal documents obtained by the outlet.

The 15-year-old’s transition, while supported by her stepmother Gabrielle Union and father Dwyane alike, received an objection in court from Zaya’s biological mother, Siovaughn Funches-Wade, according to PEOPLE.

As previously reported by theGrio, Funches-Wade claimed that Dwyane, her former husband, is “positioned to profit” from the change and that he “may be pressuring” their child.

The former Miami Heat star, 41, spoke out against Funches-Wade’s accusations via Instagram.

“I’ve received a social media post about me forcing our 15 year old child to be someone she’s not and to do something against her will. These are serious and harmful allegations that have hurt our children.”

“While none of us are surprised by Siohvaughn’s attempt to fight Zaya’s identity and her unwavering attempt to drag my name through the mud, I’m very disappointed that she continuously find[s] ways of centering herself and HER needs, without regard to her children,” Dwyane wrote.

During an interview with CNN last June, Dwyane opened up about his concerns surrounding the safety of his daughter despite the unwavering support she receives at home, as previously reported by theGrio.

“As blessed as it is for my daughter to have parents who can support her, I’m still afraid every moment she leaves the house,” Wade said, according to PEOPLE. “And not just because of gun violence, but because of the way people perceive her in this world.”

In the interview, he addressed lawmakers who have been enacting laws that reduce or eliminate rights for transgender children around the nation.

Among them is Florida governor Ron DeSantis, who last year signed a law referred to as “Don’t Say Gay,” which states: “Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

“To me, it’s a joke. This is our life. We live this. When you’re out there making rules … you’re not experiencing this,” Wade said. “Come and live a day with my daughter. Come and see how it is to walk through this world as her.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!