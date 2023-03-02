Michael B. Jordan receives Walk of Fame star

Ryan Coogler and Jonathan Majors joined Jordan at the ceremony, each sharing their experiences with the actor on various projects.

Congratulations are in order for Michael B. Jordan, who on Wednesday received one of the highest honors in show business: a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

As theGrio previously reported, Jordan’s star on the famed strip was first announced by The Hollywood Walk of Fame selection panel in 2021, in a list of celebrities including Byron Allen and the late rapper Nipsey Hussle. Frequent collaborator and friend director Ryan Coogler and his current “Creed III” co-star Jonathan Majors joined Jordan at the ceremony.

The ceremony comes during a busy time for Jordan, as his directorial debut “Creed III” opens in theaters this weekend and is already enjoying rave reviews from critics. “This is probably one of the most unforgettable weeks I’ve had,” he shared at the ceremony. “I’m extremely humbled and grateful to be here … I know it’s not a small achievement. It’s not lost on me how special this moment is and what this represents to our community, so from the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you.”

Michael B. Jordan attends the Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony honoring Michael B. Jordan on March 1, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Coogler, who has worked with Jordan since his first feature film, “Fruitvale Station,” broke down their history of working together at the ceremony. He recalled his first meeting with Jordan at a Starbucks by Universal Studios when he thought of Jordan as the lead for “Fruitvale Station.”

What followed was an impressive run of films together, including the first “Creed” film and of course, “Black Panther.” He said that watching Jordan “blossom into the phenomenal global icon that he is” has become “a ride of a lifetime.”

Majors gushed with admiration for Jordan during his speech, recalling long days shooting “Creed III” and how the actor continues to rise above and meet his immense demands. ” Today, brother, you go from man to god,” he said.

(Left to right) Ryan Coogler, honoree Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors attend the Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony honoring Michael B. Jordan on March 1, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

“You sit among Olympians. I honor you, I love you and we are all so proud to call you our son, our brother, but chiefly, I am extremely honored to call you my friend. No man on the planet I know deserves it more. I love you to the moon and back.”

Jordan also shared a reel on his official Instagram page of the event. The video, which has “Blood, Sweat & Tears” (with Bas & Black Sherif feat. Kel-P) from the “Creed III” soundtrack dubbed over it, focuses on Jordan’s brand new star before zooming out and showing the actor himself standing over it.

