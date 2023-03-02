Michael B. Jordan is not corny & neither are Black boys with big dreams

TheGrio's Natasha S. Alford unpacks this week's viral moment with CREED III director and star Michael B. Jordan and Lore'l on the red carpet and the pressures Black boys and men face to conform.

On this week’s episode of TheGrio Weekly, we unpack the reaction to Michael B. Jordan’s viral red carpet interview with “The Morning Hustle” reporter Lore’l and the larger cultural conversation about Black men and boys.

Despite online rumors, it wasn’t this reporter who called Jordan corny in the interview that he was referring to, but her “you aren’t corny anymore” comment at the end of the conversation raises so many questions.

Michael B. Jordan attends the “Creed III” European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on February 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

When will we stop trying to limit Black boys’ and men’s range of emotions, personalities, and possibilities? Why do people shame them for being “corny” unless they conform to a particular identity? Why was it so corny for a Black boy growing up in Newark around the way to carry a headshot to school as he dreamed of and worked on becoming an actor?

In addition, the controversy of Jordan and Jonathan Majors’ being photographed showing friendly affection shows yet another way we limit our imaginations of who Black boys and men can be. When can the full range of Black men’s humanity and emotions be accepted?

Watch the full breakdown above and catch the full show, Friday at 6am, 2pm and 10pm ET on theGrio's streaming on channel Roku, Amazon Fire, and the mobile streaming app.